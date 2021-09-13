Sponsored: From breakfast deals to alfresco dining, must-try ice creams and more…

Craving breakfast? Need a freshly baked pastry and coffee to go? Or perhaps you want to cool down with delicious ice cream?

If you fancy doing any of these, head to EETEN Urban Kitchen at Dubai Marina where pocket-friendly deals and cool vibes await. Additionally, the restaurant is opening up its terrace on September 15 where you can pair your experience with cool views of the marina.

Here are 5 great reasons to visit EETEN Urban Kitchen this winter

Try the new dishes on the menu

New additions to the menu include shakshouka – a one-pot-wonder of a dish that combines eggs, fresh tomato, onions and peppers with spices (Dhs49), briquette Parisienne – tenderloin medallions with herb butter sauce and fries in between a charcoal French baguette plus a salad (Dhs59) and more.

But save space for dessert…

EETEN is launching its winter edition ice cream with flavours including chocolate overload, wannabe lotus, cloud 9, strawberry pop, fruit loop and more.

Additionally, if you are one of 20 customers on September 15, you will get to enjoy one ice cream for free! If you miss out, don’t worry! Prices start from just Dhs23.

Head here for breakfast

Head here from 8am to 12pm to tuck into a Dhs49 breakfast combo. It includes an item on the select breakfast menu, a glass of fresh orange juice and a coffee. Missed the time slot? Don’t worry! Breakfast is served throughout the day.

Or, opt for freshly made pastries and a speciality coffee to go

For a quick bite at the restaurant or to go, try the freshly baked pastries and speciality coffee.

Or seal a deal over a business lunch

For a pocket-friendly price of just Dhs55 you can get a main salad and a soup. For Dhs67 tuck into Arabian skewers with truffle mashed potatoes and a side of soup or salad. It’s available during the weekdays from 12pm to 4pm.

Additionally, with winter just around the corner, EETEN Urban Kitchen will be reopening its terrace again so you can pair your meals with cool views of the marina.

Dubai Marina Mall – Level P, Dubai. Sun to Wed 8am to 11pm and Thur to Sat 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 392 8604. @eeten.urban

Images: EETEN Urban Kitchen