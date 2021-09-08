Sponsored: UAE residents can enjoy 20 per cent off the best rate…

The 2021 summer is reaching its finale, but the deals aren’t done, as Rixos Bab Al Bahr is extending its residents’ offer until September 30, 2021. Guests can enjoy a fun-filled, all-inclusive staycation in Ras Al Khaimah at the Al Marjan Island-based hotel, with 20 per cent off the best available rate.

With an unlimited selection of dining and drinks from no less than 14 restaurants and bars, guests are treated to a world of cuisines from Italian to Asian, to meat and seafood, including top Turkish restaurant Lalezar.

With a whopping eight temperature-controlled swimming pools, the hotel is ideal for blowing off steam with the family, and keeping cool all summer long. The team host family friendly activities each day, from games and tournaments by the pool and beach, as well as dedicated programmes at Rixy Kids Club or Teens Club.

After the sun goes down, the vibe gets even better; with evening shows that the entire family will enjoy, thanks to amazing performances from talented artists all the way from London’s West End Theatre.

With so much to do, a staycation at the resort will make you feel a world away, without ever having to hop on a plane. Families are invited to spend the weekend exploring the many facilities on offer, and indulging in limitless food and drink options. After a long day of adventure, kick back on the 450 metre stretch of pristine white sandy beach at absorb the beauty of Al Marjan Island, Ras al Khaimah.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, offer valid until September 30 2021. rixos.com/en/residents-summer-offer