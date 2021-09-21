Who will you crown your favourite?

The What’s On Nightlife Awards are almost upon us. We’re gearing up to award the best in the biz across 18 different nightlife categories – but we need your help. Four of the categories will be completely up to you, Dubai’s biggest nightlife fans, while the rest is down to What’s On‘s team of experts.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 26 at the beautiful Cove Beach Dubai, we’ll be revealing the top movers and shakers from across the industry. We’ll give a well-deserved pat on the back to those who’ve put their heart and soul into pushing the nightlife scene forward over the past 12 months; those responsible for creating amazing experiences and lifelong memories.

You have until Saturday October 2 to make your choice, and place your vote in the following categories: Best Ladies’ Night, Best Ladies’ Day, Best Party Brunch and Best Evening Brunch.

And the nominees are…

BEST LADIES’ NIGHT

Antika Dubai

Atelier M

Brass Monkey

Crazy Rich Ladies Night at Maiden Shanghai

Don’t Call Me Baby at Baby Q

Dulce Maria at Toro Toro

Fuego Ladies Night at Meshico

Go Geisha at Asia Asia

Go Girl at Siddharta Lounge

Havana Ladies Night at Palm Bay

Iris Dubai

Just Fine Cuts at STK Dubai JBR

La Coco

La Mezcaleria

Ladies Love Karma at Karma Kafe

Lioness’ Ladies Night at Tipsy Lion

Observatory Bar and Grill

Noche Latina at La Carnita

Nola Eatery & Social House

Pum Pum Party at Miss Lily’s

Red Stiletto at Distillery

RITMO Sundays at Puerto 99

Rosé All Night at Cove Beach

Salute Bella at Trattoria by Cinque

Sho Cho

Sparkle Ladies Night at Twenty Three

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

The Penthouse

Vibes and Views at Seven Sisters with LUV Events

Zero Gravity

Vote for your favourite ladies’ night here

BEST LADIES’ DAY

Andreea’s

Azure Beach

Bae Day at Missippi’s

Coco Lounge

Daysies at White Beach

La Piscina

Ladies Who Drift at Drift Beach Dubai

Miami Beats at Bla Bla

Nikki Beach

Not Another Ladies Day at Wet Deck

Praia at Five Palm Jumeirah

Rewind Ladies Day at Five Jumeirah Village

Riva Beach Club

Rosé All Day at Cove Beach

Squeeze at Barasti

Zero Gravity

Vote for your favourite ladies’ day here

BEST PARTY BRUNCH

Absolutely Barrelled at Lock Stock & Barrel JBR

AER

Blazin’ Brunch at Miss Lily’s

Brunch on 54 at Cé La Vi

Bubbalicious

Candypants Refined Brunch at Akira Back

Coya Dubai

Hidden Brunch at Tesoro and Treehouse

Hotel Cartagena

Iris Dubai

La Carnita

La Mezcaleria

Luau Brunch at Trader Vic’s Madinat

Missippi’s

Naughty Noodles at Maiden Shanghai

Nomad Brunch at Soul Street

Palm Sugar at Wet Deck

Rare at STK Dubai JBR

Saffron 2.0 at Atlantis, The Palm

Secret Garden Brunch at Flair 5

Secret Jungle Brunch at Mama Zonia

Seventh Heaven at Buddha Bar

Spice Route at Asia Asia

Sundown Brunch at Seven Sisters by LUV Events

The Bull of Wall Street at Bull and Bear

Wanderlust at JW Marriott Marquis

Wok & Roll at Mr Miyagi’s Studio One

Yalumba

Zero Gravity

Vote for your favourite party brunch here

BEST EVENING BRUNCH

Alpine Brunch at Publique

Botanically Me at The London Project

Brunch Nation at The Croft

Fiesta at Palm Bay

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar at La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk

Late Night Brunch at Kyo

Lazy Fridays With Betty at The Pangolin

Lost Night Brunch at Hi Five

Motorino Pizzeria Dubai

Nara Pan Asian

Original Wings & Rings

Paraíso at Cubano Lito

Blame it on Baby at Baby Q

Prusiana Brunch at Enigma Palazzo Versace

Rare at STK Dubai JBR

Saturday Late Late Brunch at 1Oak

Secret Dinner Party at 3BK

Skyline Thursdays at The Penthouse

Sui Mui, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

The Hideout

The Stage Brunch at Jazz@PizzaExpress

The Void Studio One

Wednesday Night Brunch at White Dubai

Vote for your favourite evening brunch here