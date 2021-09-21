There's still time to vote for the What's On Nightlife Awards 2021
Who will you crown your favourite?
The What’s On Nightlife Awards are almost upon us. We’re gearing up to award the best in the biz across 18 different nightlife categories – but we need your help. Four of the categories will be completely up to you, Dubai’s biggest nightlife fans, while the rest is down to What’s On‘s team of experts.
Taking place on Tuesday, October 26 at the beautiful Cove Beach Dubai, we’ll be revealing the top movers and shakers from across the industry. We’ll give a well-deserved pat on the back to those who’ve put their heart and soul into pushing the nightlife scene forward over the past 12 months; those responsible for creating amazing experiences and lifelong memories.
You have until Saturday October 2 to make your choice, and place your vote in the following categories: Best Ladies’ Night, Best Ladies’ Day, Best Party Brunch and Best Evening Brunch.
And the nominees are…
BEST LADIES’ NIGHT
Antika Dubai
Atelier M
Brass Monkey
Crazy Rich Ladies Night at Maiden Shanghai
Don’t Call Me Baby at Baby Q
Dulce Maria at Toro Toro
Fuego Ladies Night at Meshico
Go Geisha at Asia Asia
Go Girl at Siddharta Lounge
Havana Ladies Night at Palm Bay
Iris Dubai
Just Fine Cuts at STK Dubai JBR
La Coco
La Mezcaleria
Ladies Love Karma at Karma Kafe
Lioness’ Ladies Night at Tipsy Lion
Observatory Bar and Grill
Noche Latina at La Carnita
Nola Eatery & Social House
Pum Pum Party at Miss Lily’s
Red Stiletto at Distillery
RITMO Sundays at Puerto 99
Rosé All Night at Cove Beach
Salute Bella at Trattoria by Cinque
Sho Cho
Sparkle Ladies Night at Twenty Three
The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill
The Penthouse
Vibes and Views at Seven Sisters with LUV Events
Zero Gravity
BEST LADIES’ DAY
Andreea’s
Azure Beach
Bae Day at Missippi’s
Coco Lounge
Daysies at White Beach
La Piscina
Ladies Who Drift at Drift Beach Dubai
Miami Beats at Bla Bla
Nikki Beach
Not Another Ladies Day at Wet Deck
Praia at Five Palm Jumeirah
Rewind Ladies Day at Five Jumeirah Village
Riva Beach Club
Rosé All Day at Cove Beach
Squeeze at Barasti
Zero Gravity
BEST PARTY BRUNCH
Absolutely Barrelled at Lock Stock & Barrel JBR
AER
Blazin’ Brunch at Miss Lily’s
Brunch on 54 at Cé La Vi
Bubbalicious
Candypants Refined Brunch at Akira Back
Coya Dubai
Hidden Brunch at Tesoro and Treehouse
Hotel Cartagena
Iris Dubai
La Carnita
La Mezcaleria
Luau Brunch at Trader Vic’s Madinat
Missippi’s
Naughty Noodles at Maiden Shanghai
Nomad Brunch at Soul Street
Palm Sugar at Wet Deck
Rare at STK Dubai JBR
Saffron 2.0 at Atlantis, The Palm
Secret Garden Brunch at Flair 5
Secret Jungle Brunch at Mama Zonia
Seventh Heaven at Buddha Bar
Spice Route at Asia Asia
Sundown Brunch at Seven Sisters by LUV Events
The Bull of Wall Street at Bull and Bear
Wanderlust at JW Marriott Marquis
Wok & Roll at Mr Miyagi’s Studio One
Yalumba
Zero Gravity
BEST EVENING BRUNCH
Alpine Brunch at Publique
Botanically Me at The London Project
Brunch Nation at The Croft
Fiesta at Palm Bay
Graze Gastro Grill & Bar at La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk
Late Night Brunch at Kyo
Lazy Fridays With Betty at The Pangolin
Lost Night Brunch at Hi Five
Motorino Pizzeria Dubai
Nara Pan Asian
Original Wings & Rings
Paraíso at Cubano Lito
Blame it on Baby at Baby Q
Prusiana Brunch at Enigma Palazzo Versace
Rare at STK Dubai JBR
Saturday Late Late Brunch at 1Oak
Secret Dinner Party at 3BK
Skyline Thursdays at The Penthouse
Sui Mui, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi
The Hideout
The Stage Brunch at Jazz@PizzaExpress
The Void Studio One
Wednesday Night Brunch at White Dubai
