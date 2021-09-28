Sponsored: There’s something for everyone at ‘Fork and Cork’…

Brunches in Dubai are a bonafide pastime and these days they’re as diverse as they are plentiful, from party brunches to pool brunches and everything in between. One particular brunch that has remained popular for years is the ‘Fork and Cork’ brunch at Anantara, The Palm and it’s back.

Not only is it back after a short hiatus but it’s better than ever. Crescendo, the restaurant it takes place in has had a makeover and is here with a fresh new look. Brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm with free-flowing beverages, entertainment and live cooking stations serving up cuisine from around the world.

You can bag a table in the fresh new dining room or, when the cooler weather rolls in, sit outside on the terrace and dine alfresco by the pool. For those who love to try a bit of everything, there’s live stations offering up pizza, pasta, salads, meat and plenty of different international cuisines.

Plenty of new cooking gadgets such as a rotating pizza oven, a rotisserie charcoal grill and and a tandoori grill have been added to the kitchen at Crescendo, to help ensure you get the very best out of your food, from crispy pizzas to tender meat and perfectly-cooked pasta

For those with an undeniable sweet tooth, you’ll likely be drawn to the 20 litre double chocolate fountain and pretty much every other dessert you can imagine from ice creams to pastries. There’s a huge cheese selection for those who prefer a savoury end to their meal.

No brunch would be complete without entertainment, and Anantara The Palm’s in-house band, the Alma Latina Duo, will be bringing it in style. The brunch is priced at Dhs365 for soft drinks, Dhs525 for house drinks, Dhs630 for house with prosecco and Dhs735 for the champagne package.

Kids are welcome to join too. Under 5’s eat free and children aged 6 to 11 years old can dine for Dhs165 with juices and soft drinks. There’s a special buffet for children as well as face painting and games.

Fork and Cork, Crescendo, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, priced from Dhs365. Tel: (0) 4 567 8304. anantara.com

Images: Provided