By the time Friday rolls around, the only things on our mind are eating great food, spending time with the family, and relaxing with a great movie. If you’re the same, we have great news for you. Address Dubai Marina has a brand new brunch that includes free – yes, free – cinema tickets.

The family-friendly brunch takes place at The Restaurant every Friday between 1pm and 4pm, and offers delicious dishes from across the globe, including English and French cuisine. Cinema-themed dishes are also on offer, including popcorn, nachos with gooey melted cheese, juicy sliders and much more.

Not only will you get to eat cinema snacks, you’ll also get a ticket to the movies to enjoy at Reel Cinemas after brunch. With so many new blockbusters coming out recently, the hardest part of your day will be choosing what to watch.

Throughout the brunch, the whole family is catered to, with the help of a dedicated kid’s area. Playstation pods, bouncy castle, games and other activities will be available all afternoon, to keep the little ones busy while you enjoy the live band.

Brunch prices start from Dhs225 including soft beverages, Dhs325 with house drinks, and Dhs425 with bubbly – all of which includes one Reel Cinemas ticket. For kids aged 7 to 12 years old it’s Dhs125 with a cinema ticket, while children under seven go free.

The Restaurant recently opened in Address Dubai Marina, offering a chic, sophisticated space to enjoy brunch with friends, family and loved ones. The spacious venue will host its new Friday brunch each week, offering a lavish buffet of international dishes and live entertainment.

To book your table, call (0)4 436 7777 or email dineatdubaimarina@addresshotels.com.

The Restaurant, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 436 7777. addresshotels.com