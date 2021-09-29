Sponsored: Give your tastebuds a treat…

For classic Italian dining, W Dubai – The Palm’s beachside restaurant, Torno Subito, is a must-try. The colourful spot is popular with foodies, thanks to its irresistible menu, created by renowned chef Massimo Bottura.

Throughout October and beyond, Torno Subito has a line-up of exciting offers and tasty events for you to experience. Here’s what’s happening at Torno Subito this month…

Daily

Don’t miss the October tasting menu, where you’ll be able to sample the flavours of the sea with ‘Mare Nostrum’. The Italian feast, priced at Dhs499 per person, is a six-course dining experience that will take you through an oceanic celebration. Starting with mashed potato, black caviar and bagna cauda foam, followed by vibrant carpaccio, served with red shrimps, mixed seasonal vegetables. From there you’ll make your way through a variety of fresh and seasonal ingredients, before finishing with a pineapple salad, lemon and mint sorbet and foamy coconut and lime meringue. Guests will be treated with a complimentary bottle of grape when ordering two tasting menu per table.

Sundays

Sunday is a day of eating, and at Torno Subito, È Sempre Domenica (it’s always Sunday), runs each week to offer a delicious selection of Italian dishes. Every Sunday between 7pm to 10pm, enjoy unlimited pizza, pasta and hops for just Dhs250. Pasta dishes include the famous cacio e pepe, as well as paccheri arrabbiata, linguine al pesto and Orecchiette while for pizza, there’s margherita, marinara, diavola, formaggi and alici.

Tuesdays

The long-awaited ladies’ night has arrived at Torno Subito. Every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy three free selected house beverages when dining at the lively restaurant. Both men and women can also enjoy 30 per cent off the a la carte menu on Tuesdays. Highlights from the menu include Torno Subito’s famous Moderna salad and tagliatelle with Massimo’s favourite hand-chopped wagyu ragu.

Saturdays

Enjoy a long Italian lunch every Saturday with Torno Sabato, between 1pm and 4pm. As we move into winter, guests can opt to sit on the beautiful outdoor terrace, with Palm Jumeirah views and a refreshing cool breeze. Tuck into an impressive array of delicious dishes and unlimited soft drinks for Dhs270 or house beverages, priced at Dhs399.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs 12.30pm to 3pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Fri 11.30am to 11.30pm, Sat 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com