If one of your favourite things about Dubai is the impressive number of lavish hotels on your doorstep, it’s time to add one more to your must-visit list. Luxury resort Raffles The Palm Dubai is finally set to open on October 1, taking the spot formerly occupied by the Emerald Palace hotel on the Palm Jumeirah.

Luxury is evident in every detail, from the lush green gardens, expansive pool and 500-metre beach overlooking the waters around the ionic palm tree-shaped island, to the opulent fixtures and furnishings inside the hotel. As well as beautiful rooms and suites, the hotel boasts fabulous dining, brilliant amenities and even a private cinema.

If you book a stay at Raffles The Palm Dubai before November 30, you’ll get Dhs150 spa credit, complimentary upgrade and breakfast for two, 24-hour Butler service as well as early check-in and late check-out (terms and conditions apply). Raffles The Palm Dubai is Raffles’ second hotel in Dubai, but its first resort in the Middle East.

For those who love their spa-time, check out the award-winning Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa, which features 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites and an indoor swimming pool. To continue the self-love, you’ll find a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art gym, a yoga studio and two traditional hammams.

Raffles The Palm Dubai will have a number of dining concepts for you to try. These include: Matagi, serving up its signature fusion menu of Japanese and Italian food; Le Jardin offering breakfast, lunch and dinner with a lovely outdoor terrace overlooking the gardens; jazz bar SOLA; Raffles Patisserie; and beach restaurant Piatti.

There is a range of accommodation at the resort to suit every need and desire, from deluxe and premier ocean rooms to terrace rooms, suites, luxury suites and more.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening October 1. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Images: Provided