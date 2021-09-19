UK ministers have confirmed the news…

Fully-vaccinated travellers from the UAE (from a list of “authorised and approved” vaccines) are set to be exempt from UK quarantine as soon as October 4, as revealed by UK ministers. It comes as part of the UK’s plans to open up to travellers from other countries, as long as those individuals are fully-vaccinated.

On Friday, September 17, James Cleverly, Minister for Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said on Twitter: “Delighted that international travel is opening up. We are finalising arrangements with UAE to include their nationals and residents in our plans to open up to the fully vaccinated from other countries from 4 October.”

This followed the announcement by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, also on Friday, outlining that the UK’s traffic light system (placing countries in green, amber or red categories) would be scrapped, and instead replaced by a red list only, with specific rules regarding mandatory quarantine and vaccinations per country.

On Twitter, Shapps said: “We’re making testing easier for travel. From Mon 4 Oct, if you’re fully vax you won’t need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country and from later in Oct, will be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow.”

Grant Shapps stated that travellers would need to be double vaccinated with an “authorised and approved” vaccine. Currently, those approved vaccines on the UK’s list are: AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen. The Sinopharm vaccine is not presently accepted.

Currently, travellers from the UAE (regardless if you are fully-vaccinated) arriving into the UK have to undertake a 10-day mandatory home quarantine with PCR tests on day two and eight, or individuals can pay to take a day five ‘test to release’ PCR test, which means early release from home quarantine if you receive a negative test result.

The UK also announced that Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya are set to be removed from the UK’s red list from September 22.

Image: Getty