VidCon Abu Dhabi 2021 now confirmed, guests include Supercar Blondie
Tickets on sale now…
The Abu Dhabi leg of the global content creator festival VidCon was originally scheduled to take place between March 25 and March 28, 2020.
This was of course the time when the whole world was turned upside down and the global pandemic forced postponement to December 16, 2020. With life still not quite ready to return to normal, this was deferred once more, to the now confirmed dates of December 3 to 6, 2021.
It’ll be taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) with more than 90 confirmed guests including Supercar Blondie, Anasala Family, Kwebbelkop, Noor Stars, The Merrell Twins, Kurt Hugo Schneider, Hayla TV, Omar Farooq, SarahhMiladd, Topz, HANODY AWESOME, AboFlah, Rachel Levin (rclbeauty101), LivingBobby and Dear Alyne.
Ticket prices start at Dhs130, and are on sale now via vidcon.com
View this post on Instagram
What is VidCon
If you’re in the category of human that rolls their eye each time they hear the phrase ‘do a TikTok’ this probably isn’t going to be the gig for you, but it’s a big deal for those that consume and create new media content.
VidCon is a global series of events that provides a platform for digital content creators, platform innovators, executives, brands and fans to mingle, inspire and learn.
@kwebbelkopWhen she meets your family for the first time.
The inaugural Abu Dhabi event will bring stars of YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other disital media to the capital for panels, inspirational meet and greets, gaming challenges, musical performances, insider industry secrets, workshops and more.
VidCon Abu Dhabi will include 30 celebrity and industry expert speakers hosting speeches on topics including
- Emotional Brand Connection: Tying Empathy to Branded Video
- YouTube Massive Growth – The Data Driven Way
- Turn your Passion into a Living: How to Build your Brand on Instagram
- Building new IP Through NFTs
- Leveraging Content ID for Greater Revenue, Data, and Brand Control
- Exploring the Impact and Future of User-generated Content
- Master Thumbnails & Win the Click
- Creating for Good: Driving Brand Success Through Purpose-Driven Storytelling
- How to Balance Your Upload Schedule for Growth AND Audience Satisfaction
It’s made possible by the collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), and will follow all of the relevant Covid-19 safety protocols set out for events in the emirate.
Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), December 3 to 6. Tickets from Dhs130, are on sale now via vidcon.com
Images: Provided