The Abu Dhabi leg of the global content creator festival VidCon was originally scheduled to take place between March 25 and March 28, 2020.

This was of course the time when the whole world was turned upside down and the global pandemic forced postponement to December 16, 2020. With life still not quite ready to return to normal, this was deferred once more, to the now confirmed dates of December 3 to 6, 2021.

It’ll be taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) with more than 90 confirmed guests including Supercar Blondie, Anasala Family, Kwebbelkop, Noor Stars, The Merrell Twins, Kurt Hugo Schneider, Hayla TV, Omar Farooq, SarahhMiladd, Topz, HANODY AWESOME, AboFlah, Rachel Levin (rclbeauty101), LivingBobby and Dear Alyne.

Ticket prices start at Dhs130, and are on sale now via vidcon.com

What is VidCon

If you’re in the category of human that rolls their eye each time they hear the phrase ‘do a TikTok’ this probably isn’t going to be the gig for you, but it’s a big deal for those that consume and create new media content.

VidCon is a global series of events that provides a platform for digital content creators, platform innovators, executives, brands and fans to mingle, inspire and learn.

The inaugural Abu Dhabi event will bring stars of YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other disital media to the capital for panels, inspirational meet and greets, gaming challenges, musical performances, insider industry secrets, workshops and more.

VidCon Abu Dhabi will include 30 celebrity and industry expert speakers hosting speeches on topics including

Emotional Brand Connection: Tying Empathy to Branded Video

YouTube Massive Growth – The Data Driven Way

Turn your Passion into a Living: How to Build your Brand on Instagram

Building new IP Through NFTs

Leveraging Content ID for Greater Revenue, Data, and Brand Control

Exploring the Impact and Future of User-generated Content

Master Thumbnails & Win the Click

Creating for Good: Driving Brand Success Through Purpose-Driven Storytelling

How to Balance Your Upload Schedule for Growth AND Audience Satisfaction

It’s made possible by the collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), and will follow all of the relevant Covid-19 safety protocols set out for events in the emirate.

