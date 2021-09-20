Sponsored: Walk home with some dirham-saving great deals…

If you’ve been planning on revamping your home, spruce up a room with some cool decor or add artwork or two to glam up a dull wall – save yourself some dirhams and check out Dubai Home Festival.

The festival is back for its third edition running until September 30 with some great deals on home furnishing, décor and more you don’t want to miss.

The 12-day festival offers up massive promotions across a number of stores where visitors can check out the latest trends of furnishing and appliances, home decor and more. You can even gain inspiration for your own crib from some of the displays at the festival.

Visitors can shop at some of the biggest home stores namely ACE Hardware, IKEA, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Royal Furniture, The Mattress Store, King Koil, Muy Mucho, Dwell, LaZBoy Furniture Galleries, Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, Think Kitchen, Museum, Stressless, Lifestyle, Brands For Less, Bloomr, and Sedar.

Love IKEA? Fans of the Scandinavian chain can visit a pop up at the mall’s Festival Square where the Home Festival offerings are showcased.

Additionally, shoppers who spend Dhs1,000 or more across home retailers will receive a 10 per cent cashback on Festival City Mall’s gift card. So, keep your bills and don’t forget to visit a Customer Service Counter.

Before you leave for home with your purchases, slot in some time to watch the IMAGINE show – a record-breaking, immersive laser, light, water multi-sensory extravaganza paired with feel-good music. The show runs from sunset at Festival Bay.

Dubai Home Festival, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai. Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thur to Sat 10am to 12pm. Festival runs from Sept 19 to 30. Tel: (800) 332. DubaiFestivalCityMall.com

Images: Supplied