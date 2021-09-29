Brush up on all things Saudi Arabia in both English and Arabic…

When it comes to finding out the coolest things to do in Saudi Arabia from hidden gems to restaurants, travel and entertainment, What’s On Saudi Arabia, is your trusty go-to. Now, you can catch up on all things Saudi Arabia in Arabic, with the launch of the Arabic edition of its website, whatsonsaudiarabia.com/ar.

Originally launched in January 2021 in English, the website will now be available in both languages, which will appeal to both expat and local markets in KSA. The website brings you everything to do in Riyadh and Jeddah, whilst also catering to the rest of the Kingdom.

What’s On Saudi Arabia is the ultimate digital guide to living in and loving the Kingdom, delivering non-stop coverage of food, news, travel and local culture, inspiring audiences to discover what the country has to offer.

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group said, ‘We are very excited to be launching What’s On Saudi Arabia in Arabic. More people than ever can enjoy and interact with our content making the most of their experiences in the Kingdom’.

What’s On Saudi Arabia already receives thousands of online visitors via its social channels and website. Sign up to the newsletter to receive all the latest stories on things to do in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Launched in 1979, [whatson.ae] What’s On was the first-ever magazine in the region and remains a market leader through its print, online social and event following. The expansion of the brand into Saudi Arabia builds What’s On’s heritage of more that forty years, serving as a trusted resource for information on major events, from music, sport, food and much more.

