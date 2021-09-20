Sponsored: The height of sophistication…

Located within the fold of the world-famous Burj Khalifa, and opening on to an elegant alfresco terrace with panoramic views of The Dubai Fountain, Armani/Mediterraneo hits dizzying heights of alluring aesthetics.

But that beauty goes deeper, you’ll find it throughout their menu too, in the standards of service, the time-honed skils of the kitchen team and the sort of chic design touches you’d expect from an Armani hotel restaurant.

Armani/Europe

The taste experience here follows a tour through gastronomic nexus points of European and Levantine cuisine. You’ll find the culinary flair at Armani/Mediterraneo builds on the grand recipe books of France, Greece, Italy, Lebanon, Spain and beyond.

Discerning diners can enjoy a daily breakfast for Dhs166 per adult, held between 7am and a deliciously late finish of 11am (11.30am on Fridays). The grand buffet dinner is just Dhs299 and seating takes place from 6.30pm to 10pm (closed on Fridays and Saturdays). From October lunch will also be available.

Armani/Arabia

On Tuesday nights, the restaurant celebrates the aromatic art of Middle Eastern cuisine. Join the banquet and feast on a selection authentic hot and cold mezze; there is a live kebab station offering exquisite flame charred fare; an ouzi station dishing up long ladlefuls of this local specialty; enjoy freshly prepared, precisely-spiced shawarma; soulful slices of moreish manakish; all served alongside a regional cheese selection and comprehensive dessert ensemble.

6.30pm to 10pm, every Tuesday, Dhs315 per adult.

Armani/Seafood

Each Thursday, lovers of seafood are invited to indulge their passion as this elite eatery slips into something a little more oceanic. Turn up for fresh oysters; fritto misto (battered seafood) served with delicate dipping condiments; their seafood paella comes with profound umami notes; find also the luxurious Greek shrimp saganaki; octopus a la planchaand and that grand dame of the haute cuisine scene, lobster thermidor.

6.30pm to 10pm, every Thursday, Dhs349 per adult.

Burj Khalifa – Lobby Level, Armani Hotel Dubai, 1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (04) 888 3666, email: restaurant.reservations@armanihotels.com, armanihoteldubai.com

Images: Provided