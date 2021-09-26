Sponsored: Live entertainment is made all the more lively at OPA Dubai…

Extend the summer spirit with a trip to OPA Dubai – the home of authentic Greek entertainment. Transporting you straight to an isle in the Mediterranean, OPA has Grecian influences in every detail, whether its the menu, the service or the unmistakable entertainment.

Dating back centuries, Greece’s love of entertainment is emulated in the Fairmont Dubai restaurant. Guests can enjoy a minimum of two live shows per night, from classic Zorba and Sirtaki dances to new additions such as a glass balancing show and jaw-dropping shot pouring performance.

The evening will be a treat for all the senses, as your tastebuds can enjoy the full selection of traditional dishes on offer. Begin your experience with a tasty selection of gourmet dips, zesty salads and tender meats.

Don’t miss the flaming saganaki brandished with Graviera cheese, ouzo and jam; or the OPA Manti – a braised wagyu short rib and feta dumplings with garlic yoghurt and coriander pesto.

Save space for the end of the meal, when you’ll be able to enjoy the delicious baklava sundae, doused in a pistachio cream and a homemade pistachio-caramel Greek yoghurt ice cream.

The high-energy atmosphere continues with a spot of Insta-famous plate smashing, a tradition that everyone can get involved with, which will instantly relieve their stress.

OPA Dubai, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily, 7pm til late. Tel: (0)4 357 0557. @opadubai