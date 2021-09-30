Sponsored: Don’t miss these limited-edition chicken wings – and bag yourself a special What’s On discount while you’re at it…

As the dominant force in the fast-casual wing game, Wingstop is the place to chow down in town. And, from this weekend (September 30), diners will find three tantalising additions to the Wingstop menu. But here’s a pre-warning: The new menu is only available for 60 days, so head on over before November ends to get stuck in.

You’ll also be able to enjoy your wings at home, and there’s a special What’s On discount code you can use to save some dirhams.

These new, limited-edition chicken wings are based on fan favourites, all guaranteed to leave you with dirty fingers and a very happy belly. Each one has been remixed to incorporate the most popular choices on its existing menu:

First up, there’s killer BBQ – a token tongue-scorching option for the masochists among us – using a hickory-smoked BBQ blended with next-level ‘atomic’ heat.

Then there’s hot lemon – incorporating the original hot taste profile with a tangy burst of lemon zest.

Finally, you’ll find lemon garlic – a wonderful mash-up of the already delicious garlic Parmesan wings with an added bite and acidity of lemon pepper.

If you’re at home when the craving hits, head to the Wingstop website or app (available on iOS and Android) where you will pay Dhs55 for 20 wings and two dips.

Don’t forget to pair your wings with some of the classic Wingstop hand-cut seasoned fries and a cold drink, for the ultimate wing-winning meal.

What’s On special discount

Planning to order online? What’s On readers can enjoy a 20 per cent discount off their bill when they order via the website or Wingstop app. Simply use the code ‘WINGSON‘ before you check out. (Discount is valid until November 30).

Where to get your Wingstop fix

There are several restaurants around the UAE. In Dubai, you can find Wingstop in Jumeirah, Baysquare, IMG World of Adventures, Mirdif, Marina, Al Ghurair Centre, Sports City, Al Barsha and Dubai Investment Park. In Abu Dhabi, there’s a branch in Khalifa City, while in Sharjah, head to Zawaya Walk for your fix.

Look out for Wingstop opening soon in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Taawun in Sharjah, Al Wahda mall in Abu Dhabi, as well as new branches coming soon to Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

For more information, visit wingstop.ae

Images: Wingstop