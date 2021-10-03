Dust off your trainers…

Back for its fifth anniversary year, the Dubai Fitness Challenge, running until November 27, offers an action-packed calendar of free fitness events, classes, and wellbeing activities at live events across the city.

This includes three fitness villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park, 14 fitness hubs in communities across Dubai, over 5,000 free fitness classes and three big-ticket events…

Dubai Ride

When: November 5

Bikes and helmets at the ready – Dubai Ride presented by DP World returns for another landmark event on Sheikh Zayed Road, featuring a 14km loop and 4km family route. It’s open for cyclists of all abilities and experiences, with options for beginners to seasoned amateurs and professionals. The 14km general route for ages 10+ will start and finish at five locations around Sheikh Zayed Road and Lower Financial Centre Road, taking thousands of participants past the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai. Meanwhile, families are encouraged to get involved with a 4km course, with a scenic route around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa. Register your spot via dubairide.com/register.

The Night Run

When: November 9

Take things up a gear with this floodlit run at the Dubai Autodrome. Run The Track is suitable for all abilities and ages, from beginners to seasoned athletes, and kids as young as six are welcome to join. There are three distances to choose from: 10km, 5km or 3km. All three end at the chequered flag, and every participant who crosses the finish line will receive a medal and a certificate. Entry prices start from Dhs105 to Dhs147.

Dubai Run

When: November 26

If a light jog is more your pace, lace-up, stretch and get moving with the return of Dubai Run, with 10km and 5km route options along Sheikh Zayed Road. Dubai Run launched in 2019 with the first-ever chance to run along the Sheikh Zayed superhighway, and after a large-scale virtual participation last year, it’s back and bigger than ever. Register your interest via dubairun.com.