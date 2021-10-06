It’s a brand new week…

Sunday has arrived and as we finish off the last of the Halloween candy, we prepare for a brand new month. Hello, November…

This week we have an action-packed itinerary for you, whether you want to enjoy a fitness class, a new beach spot or a games night with friends, here are six fun things you should be doing in Dubai this week.

Sunday October 31

1. Work out for 30 minutes

From October 29 to November 27, Dubai is challenging all residents to take part in 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days. The Dubai Fitness Challenge is a great excuse to get back on the fitness wagon, with loads of fun and free activities all over the city. From classes to races, challenges and competitions, Dubai Fitness Challenge sees the community come together like no other time of year.

dubaifitnesschallenge.com

2. Check out a new beach spot

February 30 has opened its doors on Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach. Home to three distinct bars, February 30’s standout feature consists of a circular wicker-roofed bar complete with stools from which to sip cocktails and watch the sunset. The interiors are equally as striking, with red and monochrome finishings and delightful lush greenery.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai

Monday November 1

3. Discover a new hotspot at Expo

If you’re headed to Expo 2020 Dubai anytime soon, be sure to add Jubilee Mixology to your schedule. The gorgeous rooftop bar has just opened, overlooking the stunning Al Wasl Dome which features the world’s largest 360 degree projection. Found on the 10th floor rooftop of the media centre, Jubilee Mixology is an open-air space with a chic homely feel. The ceiling has been decorated with faux flora and fauna, while surrounding walls feature shelves to hold vases and photo frames.

Jubilee Mixology/Gastronomy, Media Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai, Sat to Wed noon to midnight, Thur & Fri noon to 1am. Tel: (0)4 350 9223. @jubileegastronomy

Tuesday November 2

4. Enjoy a vintage game show night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reform Social & Grill Dubai (@reformdubai)

If you loved watching The Price is Right, Play Your Cards Right, Bullseye and Family Fortunes back in the day, then you’re in luck. Reform Social & Grill is hosting a vintage game show night every Tuesday. From 7.30pm to 9.30pm, enjoy the games and special drinks deals.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Tuesdays, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

Wednesday November 3

5. Visit a magical gin garden

The Ritz Carlton Dubai JBR’s magical outdoor gin garden is back for its third year, due to massive popularity. It’s open from Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm to 11pm. Beverages will be priced from Dhs39 and there will be a happy hour every opening day from 4pm to 6pm, as well as a special ladies’ night on Thursdays.

Twilight Garden, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm until 11pm. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

6. Dine at What’s On Nightlife’s best dinner and a show concept

Fresh from winning the What’s On Nightlife award for Best Dinner and a Show, Billionaire Dubai has introduced a new Early Dinner Show every Wednesday, in addition to its late seating. From 7pm, expect exciting performances paird with delicious dinner for a fixed price of Dhs450 per person. Dishes include salmon tiradito with truffle ponzu, maltagliati lasagnette veal ragu or spinach and ricotta ravioli and comforting apple crumble with vanilla ice cream.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Wednesdays, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 510 3100. @billionairedubaiofficial

Images: Provided