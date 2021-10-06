6 great things to do in Dubai this week: October 17 to 20

Clear your calendar…

We’re steaming through October and are back with another list of cool things to do in Dubai. This week we’ve got a new ladies’ night, a tempting business lunch deal, a chance to get fit and much more…

Here are six exciting things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday October 17

1. Indulge in a business lunch

The newly opened Nova Restaurant and Lounge at Address Dubai Marina has just launched a stellar business lunch deal that you’ll want to try if you work in the area. Every weekday from 12pm to 4pm, treat yourself to a three-course set menu for Dh115. Dishes include fried calamari, chicken liver mousse, mafaldine carbonara and prime striploin.

Nova, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs115. Tel: (0)4 578 4444. novarestaurant.me

2. See a new show with dinner

A new Sunday night dinner and a show experience is launching at STK in Rixos Premium JBR on October 17. Guests can enjoy live entertainment along with seven food and drink tickets for Dhs250 per person. The flexible approach allows you to use all of your tickets across a selection of bites and beverages.

STK, Rixos Premium, JBR, Sundays, 8pm to late, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 323 0061. togrp.com

Monday October 18

3. Check out a new ladies’ night

The ever-popular golf hotspot TopGolf Dubai has recently launched a brand new ladies’ night. Every Monday, from 6pm to 10pm, ladies can enjoy two hours of golfing gameplay, four beverage tickets to use on house drinks, and a selection of bites for Dhs200. Guests can choose to walk-in or secure their ladies’ night spot online.

TopGolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Mondays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999. topgolfdubai.ae

Tuesday October 19

4. Slurp a new shake

Fashion brand PrettyLittleThing has teamed up with Black Tap to create a brand new CrazyShake, available at Black Tap’s new Tuesday ladies’ night. One for your next cheat day, the shake is made up of a blend of strawberry ice cream with a vanilla frosted rim, covered in sugar confetti, topped with a unicorn cookie, red velvet cupcake, a pink horn unicorn lollipop with whipped cream and wrapped with two-tone cotton candy. This Tuesdays, the first 10 ladies who visit Black Tap’s ladies’ night will receive a PrettyLittleThing goodie bag packed with beauty products and accessories.

Black Tap Dubai, Rixos Premium JBR, Tuesdays, 8pm. @blacktapdubai

5. Get fit on water

Nikki Beach Hotel and Resort now has a new way to get fit. Enjoy a gentle pilates class with yoga-inspired stretches as the sun goes down. Relax and listen to the waves crashing against the nearby shore, while you balance on a SUP board in the pool. All abilities are welcome as trainer Sophie will make modifications for you if you’re unable to pull off the move. Classes run every Tuesday between 6pm and 7pm, and you’ll need to book in advance.

Nikki Beach Hotel and Resort, Tuesdays, 6pm to 7pm, Dhs126. supersupfit.com

Wednesday October 20

6. Enjoy drinks at this botanical terrace

Nestled within DIFC, Indochine Dubai offers lunch and dinner served within its beautifully designed venue, and the soon-to-reopen outdoor terrace. The terrace is a botanical masterpiece, with cascading greenery creating a fairytale ambience. Beneath the green canopy is a small selection of cosy tables, from which to enjoy drinks, dinner or a leisurely lunch. The hidden oasis has been off-limits in recent weeks, but now that the weather is becoming more balmy, we can enjoy its leafy atmosphere from Saturday October 20.