A companion guide to your working week…

We can’t offer you any cheat codes for getting through this week with maximum health or wealth, but we can show you the walkthrough for completing it with all trophies and collectibles. Just press start…

Sunday, October 3

Munchen on that good stuff

The special Oktoberfest menu has returned to Rosewood’s poolside restaurant Glo. Damen und Herren of the German cuisine fan club will find the limited time a la carte collection to be ‘just the teu-tonic’ they’ve been looking for with dishes such as hand pulled beef knuckle sandwich, short ribs, Bavarian sausages, sauerkraut, spätzle, gurkensalat, obatzda, fries, pretzels and of course apple strudel.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, daily from 6pm until October 4. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @osewoodabudhabi

Monday, October 4

Mid week steak-cation

Up there as one of the best-regarded steakhouses in the region, Marco’s proudly carries the name of a chef who is known for his uncompromising commitment to kitchen quality. Which makes their daily ‘Great Steak Out’ promotion worth getting excited about. From 7pm to 10pm you can graze on unlimited starter platters, featuring items like prawn cocktail and calamari, there’s also limitless servings of the good stuff (Angus T-Bone, Black Angus Rib Eye, USDA Prime Striploin and USDA Prime Rib Eye), sauces and sides. You can even bolt on a freeflow beverage package.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, daily 6pm to 10pm (Fri 7pm to 10pm, closed Sunday), Dhs265 for food, house beverage add on Dhs125. Tel: (02) 654 3333, @mpwsteakhousead

Serve and vallet

Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) has launched its search for the tournament’s ball kids, and youngsters aged 12 to 17 are now able to apply. Key skills for the honourary role include the five Ds of dodgeball, but it’ll be the more technical ones, along with the rules and ettiquette that will taught at the seven-week MWTC training course (training days on November 4, 6, 11, 18 and 25, December 9 and 15). Selection day for those that make the initial application cut will be on October 16 at the Tennis centre in Zayed Sports City. And of course in addition the prestige of volunteering at such a revered, world-class event, successful applicants will be playing catch with some of tennis’ all time greats.

Register at mubadalawtc.com

Tuesday, October 5

ReCovery stretch

Seven Wellness describes itself as the ‘ultimate urban retreat for the soul’, but amongst the huge variety of wholesome activities on its books, you’ll find a few shala-without-walls experiences. At Seven, you can book alfresco yoga classes at the emirate’s gorgeous new boho beach club, Cove Beach. This Tuesday, there’s a sunset stretch session, led by Afef Holistically, open to all levels of yogic abilities.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Makers District, Al Reem Island, 6.40pm to 7.30pm, Dhs65 (discount for members). Tel: (056) 407 5405, book at sevenwellness.ae

Wednesday, October 6

An artistic palate

Art on the walls, art on the plates, art in their heart. Abu Dhabi’s Art House Cafe is all about providing a passionate experience, and the dining element is at the core of that. They’ve got a massive menu but their famous shakshoka is probably our pick of the brunch. Every inch feels, and smells like a truly inspirational, creative space, surrounded by botanical greens and abstract scenes. And because its a place that celebrates the creative spark, you can go full Picasso on a plate for Dhs20, there’s the option to paint masks (Dhs30) or a miniature brick painting (Dhs10).

Al Huwelat St, Bateen Area, Opp Al Bateen Villa No 15, 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 666 0175. @arthousecafead

At the creek, with the padel

Did you know, that Erth — the hotel formally known as the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel — has its own HUGE fitness centre, Etizan and that it’s now open to the public? The recreational hub is legitimately stacked with an Olympic range of sporting activities including a 3,500 sqm gym, tennis courts, multiple football pitches (including a fully FIFA-certified 11-a-side pitch), a boxing studio, martial arts space, an eight-lane-indoor-tournament-spec pool, facilities for gymnastics, aerobics, squash, bowling, track and field, volleyball, basketball, shooting and Jiu Jitsu. And perhaps most excitingly, they’re offering a space to play everybody’s fave new racket sport — padel tennis.

Erth, Khor Al Maqta, gym day passes from Dhs151, padel court rental from Dhs240, football pitch rental from Dhs504. Tel: (02) 497 5229, Etizan.ae

Images: Provided/Getty