FUTR World has one epic line up of stars and events…

With event capacities back up to 100 per cent, Abu Dhabi’s upcoming FUTR World is going to be an absolutely massive capital phenomenon.

As part of its edge-surfing manifesto, FUTR World brings with it three distinct experiences to Abu Dhabi, there’s FUTR Festival — an ensemble of huge name music acts that includes WizKid; FUTR Live that will bring to life exciting brand activations and interaction opportunities with popular social creators and influencers; and FUTR Summit, a collection of workshops and talks from some of the finest minds in retail, business innovation and entrepreneurship.

The event is taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat, from December 9 and 11, 2021. Tickets are priced from just Dhs129 and are on sale now via the tickets.virginmegastore.me website.

It’s got a banging soundtrack

Headliners for FUTR Festival include rap and Afrobeat icon, WizKid (whose recent hit Essence was the first by a solo African artist to chart in the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100), and Alicai Harley amongst other big hitters.

It’s extreme

Red Bull BMX rider, Viki Gomez will be putting on a dazzling extreme sports display as part of FUTR Live; catch a discussion on ‘Breaking Boundaries’ from homegrown UAE figure skating pioneer Zahra Lari; and there’s even a chance to get a free makeover from Ruuby, London’s award-winning beauty delivering service.

It’s insanely Instagrammable

Take for example the installation by The Museum of Ice Cream (1 of 15 immersive experiences including Benefit Cosmetics and NASA) — this New York resident will be making its Abu Dhabi debut, and it is a double scoop of Insta-candy.

It’s got the best food adventures

FUTR Tastebud has a range of innovative food brands and concepts to wrap your palate around. Meet taste creators such as Mob Kitchen, the London-based food platform offering convenient and accessible, ultra-tasty recipe ideas. Pitch them questions, taste their creations and absorb some pro tips from their inspirational story. You’ll also find food truck experiences from the region’s most talented homegrown chefs, and become one of the first people to enjoy an exclusive all new flavour from Baskin Robbins

It’s influential

You can meet genuine international content creators including beauty star Abby Roberts, and Nintendo Girl, who have managed to rack up over twenty million TikTok followers between them. You can also interact and gain insight from conversations with Grace Beverley, Hadia Ghaleb, Darin Al Bayed and the UAE’s very own Lowi Sah.

It’s a little thing called fashionable, sweetie

FUTR trendsetting DNA runs right through all of its events. That’s part of what it is. But the demonstration of that on-mode positioning is possibly most clear, in its fashion installation. This includes a larger-than-life walk in wardrobe, displaying sustainable material led by the queen of fabrics, Tiffany Loy; plus a smart mirror and AR experience. If you think that’s innovative, wait until you experience the beauty, wellness, food, fitness, entertainment, retail and travel showcases.

Entry requirements

Current rules for Abu Dhabi events include requirements to show an Alhosn Green Pass (which itself requires the individual to be fully vaccinated), and to have had a negative PCR result within 96 hours of accessing the venue.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, December 9 to 11, 2021. Tickets are priced from Dhs129 onwards and are on sale now via the tickets.virginmegastore.me website.

