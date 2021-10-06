Clear your calendar…

We’re steaming through October and are back with another list of cool things to do in Dubai. This week we’ve got plenty of foodie fun, a cool art experience, a new place to do yoga and much more…

Here are six exciting things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday October 24

1. Explore Atlantis, The Palm’s culinary month

In the mood for a sophisticated Italian dinner? Ronda Locatelli is for you. The restaurant’s namesake, Italian celebrity chef Ronda Locatelli will be in town to meet diners. You’ll feast on dishes such as beef tartare with quails egg to tagliolini with white truffle and pan-fired veal with mashed potato.

It takes place each night from Wednesday, October 20 to Monday, October 25 from 6pm to 11pm and dishes will be priced a la carte. @rondalocatellidubai

Monday October 25

2. Celebrate Korean Tea Festival here in Dubai

Tea enthusiasts, want to sip on uniquely blended Korean blends for free? You can as its Korean Tea Blossom Season and you can celebrate it right here in Dubai. Pick from three locations, The Address Boulevard, La Farine Cafe and Bakery or JW Marriott Marquis and you can indulge in a wide variety of teas including Korean ginseng tea, doraji (bellflower) tea, Yuja (citron tea) and more.

Korean Tea Festival, available at three locations, until November 20. @kfood.me

Tuesday October 26

3. Immerse yourself in art

Infinity des Lumières is the brainchild of INFINITYART and French company, Culturespaces Digital which brings to life the masterpieces using state of the art technology including 130 video projectors and 58 speakers. Tickets to see this unmissable immersive experience will cost you Dhs125 per adult above the age of 14, Dhs75 per child aged three to 13 and it’s free for children under the age of three.

Infinity des Lumières, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai. Sun to Wed 10am to 9pm, Thur to Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 887 8868. infinitylumieres.com

4. Discover a new hidden gem

Tucked away within chic French restaurant La Cantine, is hidden Japanese speakeasy, Gohan. The secret spot is well-worth discovering, with a great buzzy atmosphere, top notch food menu, and delicious hand-crafted cocktails.

Gohan, La Cantine, Emirates Towers, DIFC, Sun to Wed 12pm to 2am, Thur 12pm to 3am, Fri & Sat 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 3527 105. @gohandubai

Wednesday October 27

5. Discover a new yoga spot

This sky-high yoga class takes place on the Creek Balcony of SLS Dubai. The classes will take place every month from Wednesday, October 27. You’ll be treated to jaw-dropping views of Dubai Creek from level 69 of the hotel, in a calming Yin Yoga class, followed by a relaxing sound healing session. Yogis can also enjoy 50 per cent off selected spa treatments on the same day.

Yin Yoga and Sound Healing, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Wednesday October 27, 7pm to 8pm, Dhs160. slsdubai.com

6. Head to a new bar

The Cheeky Camel is JLT’s newest venue, with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor. Found in Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, The Cheeky Camel is the brainchild of two food-loving expats who have blended European cuisine with local produce to create an exciting offering of culinary delights. The laidback spot is split between two floors, both of which are open for dinner, or afternoon drinks with bar bites. There’s also an alfresco terrace from which to enjoy sundowners as you take in the JLT skyline.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Sun to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 3pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb