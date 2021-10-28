Discover Expo’s newest rooftop bar…

If you’re headed to Expo 2020 Dubai anytime soon, be sure to add Jubilee Mixology to your schedule. The gorgeous rooftop bar has just opened, overlooking the stunning Al Wasl Dome which features the world’s largest 360 degree projection.

3 of 12

Found on the 10th floor rooftop of the media centre, Jubilee Mixology is an open-air space with a chic homely feel. The ceiling has been decorated with faux flora and fauna, while surrounding walls feature shelves to hold vases and photo frames.

Colourful furniture lines against the glass wall, where you can enjoy a full view of the dome glittering into the night sky. A live DJ spins a soundtrack of house, club classics, modern beats, lounge, jazz, and more.

A signature bar menu, curated by head chef Guilherme Freire, includes speciality dishes such as cured hamachi, smoked duck and wagyu sandos. The cocktail list has been inspired by previous expos and world fairs with names such as London, Milan and Dubai.

One floor down from the bar is Jubilee Gastronomy, a unique dining experience with premium chef’s table events. Every Tuesday, acclaimed chefs from around the world will host an exclusive four and nine-course menu, available for lunch or dinner.

The table only has 30 seats, and November’s line-up includes experiences by Ireland’s Jordan Bailey, Paco Perez, Faith Tutak and one of India’s most loved chefs Manish Mehrotra. You can book your space by emailing book.jubilee@gatesdxb.com.

You might also like The best bars at Expo 2020 Dubai that we've visited so far

Jubilee Mixology/Gastronomy, Media Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai, Sat to Wed noon to midnight, Thur & Fri noon to 1am. Tel: (0)4 350 9223. @jubileegastronomy

Images: Provided