Calling all nineties kids: Your time has come. If you’re looking for a stellar deal on Thursday evenings with unlimited food and drinks, you’ve found it. A brand new 90’s-themed drunch has just launched at Lo+Cale in the Dubai Marina.

Running from 8pm to 11pm, you can kick back to the glorious nineties with a whole host of music tracks from that decade (and beyond) spun by a live DJ. Live food stations will be serving up an array of nostalgia-inducing goodies and there are drinks stations too.

It’s priced at Dhs149 for soft beverages, Dhs249 for house beverages or Dhs299 for the bubbles package. There’s an even better deal for couples: it’s Dhs369 per couple inclusive of house beverages and Dhs449 per couple inclusive of bubbles.

Food includes pretzels, focaccia slabs, a salad station and a cheese display. Hot appetizers are also on the menu, followed by a variety of mains, including shrimp biryani, blackened salmon, chicken fricassee and roasted vegetable and ricotta lasagna. Of course, there are plenty of desserts too.

Get competitive with your mates at the beer pong table and enjoy themed props that are set up around the room. You could even dig out those bomber jackets, capri pants and Kappa tracksuits if you dare – we know, the nineties were a real vibe.

You’ll find Lo+Cale at the Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina hotel. The restaurant has a laidback feel to it with a great outdoor terrace that overlooks the familiar Dubai Marina skyscrapers and water.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs249 house. Tel: (0)4 378 0000. ihg.com

