Infinity des Lumières is a stunning new digital art gallery that opened its doors in Dubai Mall on July 1, 2021. The immersive digital space is said to be the biggest and most advanced in the GCC and is one you have to visit whether you’re an art lover or not.

Infinity des Lumières is the brainchild of INFINITYART and French company, Culturespaces Digital which brings to life the masterpieces using state of the art technology including 130 video projectors and 58 speakers.

You can’t miss the space as its facade alone is mesmerizing giving Dubai Mall visitors a sneak peek of what lies inside.

At the moment, on display are three exhibitions: Van Gogh, Dreamed Japan and Verse bringing over 400 masterpieces to life.

The Van Gogh exhibition features well-known artworks by one of the most famous artists in history. The digital artworks include the artist’s popular Starry Night, Cafe Terrace at Night, Starry Night Over the Rhône, Sunflowers and many more. The elements in the works of art come to life in a magnificent fusion of light, movement and sound that will mesmerise fans of the famous Dutch artist.

In Dreamed Japan, visitors will be engulfed in a dreamlike space immersed by the beautiful world of 19th century Japan. The exhibition seamlessly Hokusai’s portraits with enchanting landscapes and marvels of the sea.

Verse is located in a separate space – so don’t miss it. Sit down and go on a hypnotic, metaphysical journey by Thomas Vanz with images demonstrating the magical beauty and harmonious movement of the cosmos. Pair this with the harmonies of an orchestral piece composed with Jonathan Fitas and you will truly feel like you are in another universe.

Tickets to see this unmissable immersive experience will cost you Dhs125 per adult above the age of 14, Dhs75 per child aged three to 13 and it’s free for children under the age of three.

Infinity des Lumières, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai. Sun to Wed 10am to 9pm, Thur to Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 887 8868. infinitylumieres.com

Images: Infinity des Lumières