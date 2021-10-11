Tickets are on sale now…

English funnyman Rob Beckett has been booked for his first-ever Dubai show. If you have your tickets to see his show already, take note as the gig is preponed to Monday, October 25. The comedian will now be performing at Dubai Opera in Downtown Dubai.

Best known for his appearances on British TV shows such as Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock The Week, Rob Beckett also has a love for live stand-up comedy.

Originally from London, the comedian is praised for his quick wit and silly personality. He tells hilarious anecdotes about his life growing up in the UK. Beckett has a wife and two kids, and often shares stories about his family.

Do note: If you are an existing ticket holder, you will receive your new e-tickets shortly. If you are unable to attend due to the date change, you can request a full refund from your original ticketing outlet by 5pm on Tuesday, October 12.

For those of you looking to purchase tickets, they are available to purchase on the Dubai Opera website. Prices start from Dhs195 per person.

Do note, the maximum number of seats that can be selected online is up to four seats. If your group is larger than four, boxes are available that seat between five and 10 people.

The performance has been organised by GME Events in collaboration with Dubai Calendar.

As per government guidelines, the show will follow strict Covid-19 preventative measures. and tickets will be available to over 21’s only. Proof of Vaccination is not required for this performance.

Head here to know about safety measures, bookings and other important information.

Rob Beckett, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, doors open 7pm, Mon October 25, ticket prices start from Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com