Sponsored: Expect entertainment, workshops and more…

From Friday, October 22 to November 6, City Walk is celebrating all things creative. The destination will transform into an artistic hub with a variety of musical and art performances, art workshops and opportunities for you to find your creative self.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Walk Dubai (@citywalkdubai)

Here are five reasons why you need to be at this event.

Get creative at Social Hub

Located next to the fountain area, Social Hub is bubbling with artistic touchpoints and interaction experiences.

Create your own tunes on the built-in xylophone blocks, drum on the illuminated floor drums or channel your inner Mozart on the neon-lit floor piano.

Soak in the music from the energetic beats provided by the DJ booth with some of Dubai’s favourite DJs including DJ Taya Kruzz, DJ Sabrina Terence and DJ Mauro at the decks.

If Banksy is more your vibe, create your own art on interactive paint benches – which, yes is your canvas for the evening.

Enjoy the roaming performances

Throughout the venue, there are performances taking place from neon dancers, bicycle mime artists, football freestylers, acts on rollerblades and more. Snap up photos with one-eyed mimes, 2D graffiti characters and more.

There will also be acoustic soulful performances by local duos, smooth jazz saxophone renditions, electric violin serenades, high-energy Latin music paired with rumba, salsa and more.

Take an art masterclass

If you’re spending money at City Walk, make sure you hold on to your receipts. Spend more than Dhs150 and you can exchange it to take a masterclass. All you have to do is email marketing@citywalk.ae and show your receipts at the workshop.

You can learn from industry experts including Maisoon Al Saleh – a popular Emirati visual and canvas artist, Altamash Urooj – a fashion and lifestyle photographer, experts from Yadawei Studio and more.

Snap up some Instagrammable pictures

To snap up some photos for your ‘Gram, don’t miss the five reflective cubes illuminated with neon, electric, and fluorescent colours.

Look out for the interactive mirrors which offer up quirky photo opportunities.

Hangout at the playground

For some friendly competition, head to the playground and challenge your mates to a game of foosball or air hockey.

Unleash some of your creative energy and head on over to the public wall and get artsy.

You can share your experience using #CityWalkVibes when posting your photos.

For more information, visit citywalk.ae

City Walk, Al Safa Street, Al Wasl, Dubai. Oct 22 to Nov 6. Tel: (0)4 590 5090. citywalk.ae