Add a splash of culture to your weekend…

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the upcoming weekend? Does it include trying out a new brunch in Dubai, heading to Expo 2020 Dubai for some family time or checking out the Ripe Night Market?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out some performances, take part in a workshop or visit an art exhibition.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do this weekend

Soak in some art at Foundry

When: From October 14 until mid November

Where: Foundry, Downtown Dubai

ArtEmaar has bought the works of conceptual artist Arne Quinze to Foundry this month. The artist works with different mediums including drawings, paintings, sculptures and impressive large-scale installations. His sculptures, called Chroma Lupines, is a series of six trademark monochromatic sculptures all made from aluminum. If you’re heading here on opening night on October 14, you will have a chance to meet the artist himself.

Foundry, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 367 3696. foundry.downtowndubai.ae

See a tragicomic play at The Junction

When: October 14 to 16

Where: The Junction

After a sold-out run of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea at The Junction earlier this year, theatregoers can now enjoy another play by the Academy and Pulitzer prize-winning playwright, John Patrick Shanley. Savage in Limbo, a play put together by the talented Cross Bronx Crew follows five 32-year-olds who meet up and well, talk about life. They all find themselves stuck in a rut and yearning for a change in the savage world of the Bronx. Read more here.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Meet some of the (horrible) people who made history

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theatre by QE2 (@theatrebyqe2)

When: October 14 to 16

Where: Theatre by QE2

Ever wanted to meet some of the people you’ve read or heard about from history? No, we aren’t talking about the opening of Madame Tussauds in Dubai but a special production of Horrible Histories. The production brings the horrible history of Britain (with all the nasty bits left in) to the Theatre by QE2 this weekend from Boudicca to Magna Carta, Henry VIII and many more. It’s pure entertainment for the whole family.

Seats are selling out, so get your tickets fast. You can purchase them here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Watch a free film at Jameel Art Centre

When: October 15 and 16

Where: Jameel Art Centre

‘When you take something apart, how in the world do you remember how it’s supposed to go back together?’. A very deep question and is one a Palestinian teenager pens in his letter to a lost friend in this film, The White Elephant by Shuruq Harb. He is speaking about the fragmented identities, violence and euphoria. The images shown are taken of the Gulf War, the First Intifada and rave parties painting a portrait of a Palestinian teenager coming of age in the 1990s.

The film received the award for best short film at Cinema du Reel Festival in Paris, 2018 and was shortlisted for the Hamburg International Short Film Festival 2019.

Free to attend.

Gallery 9, Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org

Take a line art workshop

When: October 16

Where: Ivy’s Secret Garden

If you are keen on upping your skills in line art techniques, this workshop is for you. Hosted by @inkyways at Ivy’s Secret Garden, this workshop will teach you how to apply line art drawings on cement pots, envision colour schemes and create a modern work of art you can take home with you. The two-hour workshop on October 16 runs from 11.30am to 1.30pm and costs Dhs250.

To book your spot, direct message @inkyways on their Instagram.

Line Art Workshop by Inky Ways, Ivy’s Secret Garden, Al Quoz 4, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 249 4385. inkyways.com

