With the humidity lifting, Dubai’s outdoor scene is starting to look a lot more lively. One event to add to your list for the winter season is Ripe’s first-ever night market – Ripe by the Bay which takes place at the vibrant waterfront of Dubai Festival City Mall. The official launch date is Wednesday, October 13.

The market kicks off at 4pm with a grand launch event featuring a special IMAGINE show, entertainment, family-friendly activities, giveaways and a cool firework display at 8pm.

If you miss opening night, don’t worry as Ripe by the Bay is an eight-month-long event running every day until May 2022.

The market will coincide with a number of major events such as Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE National Day, Christmas, New Year’s Day and more thus adding to the list of activities you can experience at the night market.

Visitors will be able to shop at over 80 homegrown businesses and brands from fashion to jewellery, arts, homeware and much more.

There will be entertainment from musicians and artists and plenty of spots to refuel with food by homegrown heroes. Foodies can expect to tuck into delicious dinners, street food and treats spanning cuisines around the world from Mexico to Spain, Italian and more. Plenty of options are available for healthy and vegan diners.

A visit before the sun goes down is a must to capture the scenic sunset view and lush greenery.

Becky Balderstone, Ripe Founder stated ‘The Ripe Night Market will be a great way to spend your evening, enjoy dinner under the stars with friends and family and shop from local home-grown businesses. All whilst the sounds of the city’s best musicians play out.’

Ripe by the Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall waterfront, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. daily 4pm to 10pm from Oct 13 to May 2022. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Images: Supplied