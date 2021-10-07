Grammy award-winning Riverdance is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai

An opportunity to experience traditional Irish culture right here in Dubai…

If you don’t want to miss the key happenings at Expo 2020 Dubai, here’s another to add to your list.

Grammy award-winning music and dance performance, Riverdance will be gracing the stage of Jubilee Park and Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai. The show runs from Thursday, November 4 to 27.

This year is special for Riverdance as it celebrates 25 years of success with a unique 25th Anniversary Show.

The team have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection and stage designs with new costume designs.

And for the first time, Riverdance at Expo will include Arabic culture and influences in the show.

Pat Hennessy, Commissioner General of the Ireland Pavilion at Expo noted, ‘Ireland’s theme for Expo 2020 Dubai is putting creativity at the centre of human experience with music, art and design at the heart of this theme. Riverdance is a fitting expression of this innate cultural creativity which has garnered Ireland a global reputation for excellence in the arts.’

Dance with the cast on stage

Building on important themes of diversity and inclusivity, Riverdance is hosting auditions for a coveted spot dancing along with the cast for the grand finale on November 27.

The lucky winner will train with the cast for 25 days straight before dancing on the main stage. Auditions are open to anyone aged 16 and above for the chance of becoming the first UAE cast member to join the Riverdance family.

Or, you can show off your skills in a flash mob

While Riverdance is in Dubai, the team will also host 52 free masterclasses and pop-ups performances across Expo 2020 Dubai stages as well as Kite Beach. Dubai.

Guests who want to learn the Irish dance can partake in the lessons and then show off their skills in a flash mob at Jubilee Park on November 27. Riverdance aims to get more than 1,667 dancers in hopes to break the current world record of flash mob participants at Expo 2020 Dubai.

For more information visit ireland.ie/expo or expo2020dubai.com

