Disclosure and top Red Hot Chilli Peppers tribute to perform at Emirates Dubai 7s

Get ready for an epic weekend of music and sport…

Emirates Dubai 7s is returning on December 2, 3 and 4, 2021, and this year it’s going big, with huge musical acts and epic sporting talent. Taking place over UAE National Day weekend, the annual event will see three days of action-packed events.

This year the event will have three stages, playing host to some brilliant headline performers including chart-topping, Grammy-nominated electronic music duo Disclosure. The pair will take to the ‘Frequency on 8’ stage on Friday night, dropping some of their biggest hits such as Latch, White Noise and Know Your Worth.

On Saturday evening, make sure you’re at the ‘Rugby Rocks’ stage for the ultimate rock tribute band, Red Not Chilli Peppers. The stage will have live music on both Friday and Saturday night so rockers can enjoy the sounds of their favourite jams throughout the weekend.

The third stage is called ‘Beats on 2’, featuring a Balearic-inspired outdoor bar, and will be headlined by rugby-legend-turned-DJ, James Haskell. Beats on 2 promises ‘music entertainment with innovative and experiential food and drinks.’

Entry on Thursday December 2 is free, and on Friday December 3, day tickets are priced at Dhs400. Saturday December 4, it’s the finals day and tickets are priced at Dhs375. General admission for the whole weekend is Dhs475.

Tickets are on sale now available on the Dubai Rubgy 7s website.