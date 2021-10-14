Take note if you’ve booked a getaway…

In anticipation of a busy travel period for the mid-term school holidays next week, Emirates Airline has issued a warning to passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB) this weekend.

The airline expects 190,000 departing and arriving passengers through Terminal 3 in the next two days. Passengers have been told to allow extra time in their journeys, arriving four hours prior to departure and setting off early to allow for any potential traffic delays.

The peak travel day will be Friday October 15, and Emirates revealed that many passengers have opted for a morning flight. The busy period will continue until Thursday October 28, as more than 430,000 passengers will be arriving on Emirates flights for holidays in Dubai and Expo 2020.

The airline is encouraging passengers to check-in online up to 48 hours ahead of the flight, but you can also check in at the desk between 24 and 6 hours before your flight departure. If you’re a UAE resident, don’t forget you can use your Emirates ID at the Smart Gates.

Travellers are also encouraged to use the Dubai Metro getting to and from the airport as the most fuss free and direct form of travel. You’re allowed to take two pieces of check-luggage on board with you.

Customers are reminded to check the latest travel requirements and entry rules to their booked destination to ensure quick document verification at check-in. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure.

emirates.com