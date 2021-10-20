Sponsored: You won’t want to miss this…

Get back in touch with the beautiful Arabian culture at Asil’s brilliant lunch deal, available every Saturday at Rixos Premium JBR. Offering authentic cuisine from Turkey, Morocco, and Lebanon with a creative, contemporary twist, the menu is as delicious as it is exciting.

For Dhs199 per person, guests can enjoy a four-course set menu filled with tempting dishes from across the region.

After lunch in the restaurant, head to the lounge where the stage, bar and terrace evolve into a spectacular nightlife space. Unique Arabesque entertainment will remind you of the beautiful culture through innovation, elegance and tradition.

Running from 1pm to 5pm, the lunch starts with a selection of Asil’s popular cold mezze such as cheese with honeycomb kaymak, haydari, taktouka, moutabel and fattouch, while hot mezze includes falafel and chicken shawarma.

Following this, guests can tuck into an array of signature mains including a family barbecue party with Turkish and Lebanese meats. The chef will also provide a special dish for the table.

Ending things on a sweet note, diners can enjoy a choice of desserts from ashtaliye, a sweet milk pudding with candied hazelnuts and pistachio powder; Turkish lokmas pastries with chocolate and crème; or a fresh selection of exotic fruits.

The lunch runs every Saturday at Asil, so gather your friends and family and enjoy the delights that the weekend has to offer.

Asil, Rixos Premium JBR, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (0)4 520 0055. asilrestaurant.com