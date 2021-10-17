Sponsored: The original is ranked as one of Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants…

If you’ve ever visited Colombo, chances are you’ve heard of, or even been to, famous Sri Lankan restaurant, Ministry of Crab. The popular spot is ranked as one of the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia, and in November will host a five-day pop-up at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, in partnership with Holidays by flydubai.

From November 3 to 7, guests can enjoy a tantalising five-course menu with Sri Lankan crab stealing the show. Sri Lankan crab is known for its enormous size, offering a creamy texture and plenty of flavourful meat.

Dishes include crab liver pâté to share, baked crab (which is similar in texture to risotto) and the Sri Lankan specialty; pepper crab. You’ll also be treated to garlic chilli prawn – another fusion Sri Lankan dish that Ministry of Crab is famed for, while for dessert, you’ll tuck into a coconut crème brûlée.

Ministry of Crab’s creator, Chef Dharsan Munidasa said: “I am delighted to bring this pop-up to Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and share the rich Sri Lankan seafood and ingredients we have on offer at Ministry of Crab with the diners of Dubai.”

General Manager of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, James Hewitson, added: “Many of our guests are familiar with Ministry of Crab and it’s an honour to host Chef Dharshan and his team for what’s sure to be an unforgettable gourmet event in Dubai.”

The five-course dinner is priced at Dhs425 per person, and is set poolside near crescendo, for guests to enjoy the cool evening air with a great view. The dinner will take place each night from November 3 to 7, starting from 7pm. To book your table, call (0)4 567 8304 or email restaurants.dubai@anantara.com.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, November 3 to 7, 7pm onwards, Dhs425. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com