The new nightlife venue is sure to make waves in the city…

Dubai officially has a new place to party – and trust us when we say this is not your average nightlife venue – Float Dubai opens tonight, Thursday October 14.

Found on the top deck of the historic docked hotel, Queen Elizabeth II (QE2), Float Dubai is set to make waves in the nightlife industry. With world-class entertainment, an international line-up of DJs and artists, and state-of-the-art sound system, Float Dubai will keep the vibe going until the early hours, three nights a week.

Open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the opening weekend promises big energy and excitement. On Friday October 15, acclaimed rapper DaBaby will take to the stage to perform hits such as the TikTok-famous tune Rockstar.

Thanks to its unique location, the venue offers a brilliant view of Dubai’s iconic skyline. The large space can accommodate up to 1,000 guests and is designed around a central bar which has a catwalk stage running down the middle.

With LED screens surrounding the space and a huge wing structure overlooking it, the eye-catching venue is sure to impress. Cutting-edge, futuristic visuals and unforgettable auditory experiences are a focus for the spot, to ensure that guests have a memorable visit every time.

A menu of Latin and pan-Asian dishes is also available to enjoy, featuring a premium sushi selection, tacos and more.

Entry to the spot is free each night, but for table bookings a minimum spend will be applied, starting from Dhs4,000 depending on the location and group size. Table bookings should be made in advance.

Float Dubai offers valet parking and a private entrance to the venue, just head to the QE2 in Port Rashid and follow the signs to Float. Later in the year, an exclusive lounge will also join Float, located on the deck below.

Float Dubai, Queen Elizabeth II, Port Rashid, Thursday to Saturday, 10pm to 3am, free entry. Tel: (0)54 711 1171. floatdxb.com

Images: Provided