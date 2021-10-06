Jutanugarn sisters join Atthaya Thitikul, Catriona Matthew and Dame Laura Davies at the UAE’s only Ladies European Tour event at Emirates Golf Club from October 27 to 29…

Superstar Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn will line up alongside compatriot Atthaya Thitikul, Europe’s victorious Solheim Cup skipper Catriona Matthew and English legend Dame Laura Davies in a star-studded field competing under the floodlights at the 15th Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA – the only night tournament in world golf.

Former world number one Ariya, and elder sibling Moriya, currently 23rd and 34th, respectively, in The Rolex Rankings will take to the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club from October 27 to 29 alongside world No. 28 Thitikul, a two-time LET 2021 winner, Scottish star Matthew – a six-time LET career winner – and Dame Laura Davies, a four-time Major champion.

A family-fun evening

After Covid-19 safety precautions forced the 2020 Dubai Moonlight Classic to be played behind closed doors, the 2021 tournament returns with fans at the centre of the action on- and off-course on the Thursday and Friday (October 27 and 28).

In addition to free entry for all, a collaboration with Truckers UAE is set to provide spectators with a variety of culinary delights from the city’s vibrant local F&B scene, including eight of the UAE’s leading homegrown food trucks such as urban Mexican street food at La Patrona, fusion maki rolls and dim sum at Moshi, and Arabia-inspired street food at Shawarma Station.

Meanwhile, golf taster sessions run by the Peter Cowen Academy will be available for all age groups and abilities, providing more family fun under the floodlights.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director, said: “The Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA is one of the most highly anticipated, inclusive events on Dubai’s social and sporting schedule. We look forward to welcoming fans on Thursday and Friday to a celebration of world-class sport, food, and entertainment set against the stunning Dubai Marina backdrop.”

October 27 to 29 (families welcome October 27 and 28)

Dubai Moonlight Classic, free entry. dubaimoonlightclassic.com.

Images: Supplied/Instagram