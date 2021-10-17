10 of the best Halloween brunches to book in Dubai

Planning out how you want to spend Halloween in Dubai? As usual, there’s plenty of things you can do and you can’t do wrong with a good ol’ brunch.

Here are 10 brunches where you can celebrate a spooky Halloween in Dubai

The Candypants Traveling Freak show is in town and taking place at Akira Back on W Dubai — The Palm this Halloween. Apart from freaky happenings around the venue, expect Japanese cuisine with Korean and international influences. It’s Dhs449 for the soft package, Dhs499 for the house package and Dhs629 for premium. Costumes are encouraged.

This Halloween, CÉ LA VI is hosting an evening brunch starting 6pm with a menu curated by Chef Howard Ko. Guests can indulge in three hours of delicious food such as truffle ‘sushi rice’, risotto, fried calamari and more. There’s also unlimited house beverages to pair with your meal. The famous terrace swing will be given a New York styling to ensure guests get that perfect ‘Gram snap. It will cost you Dhs590 for the set menu.

Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 12am (three hour package). Tel: (056) 515 4001. @celavidubai

Farriers

Farriers at The Meydan Hotel is hosting two brunches to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. On October 28, there’s a 90s Halloween Eve Brunch from 7pm to 11pm where you go dressed in costumes and indulge in bites from a 90s-inspired menu and signatures from a special Halloween brunch menu. It’s Dhs179 for soft beverages, Dhs299 for house and Dhs449 for sparkling.

On October 29, there’s a brunch for families with kid’s treats, live cooking stations, a kid’s corner and more. Pay Dhs249 for the soft package, Dhs399 for house and Dhs449 for sparkling. It runs from 1pm to 4pm.

Farriers, The Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 381 3111. themeydanhotel.com

Maiden Shanghai

Freaky Friday takes a whole new meaning with this hair-raising Naughty Noodles Brunch at Maiden Shanghai. Hosted by Secret Parties, there’s a delicious selection of drinks and food to sink your fangs into, in addition to cool entertainment by drummers, dancers, and a roaming illusionist. Brunch is from 1pm to 4pm and will cost you Dhs350 for the soft beverages, Dhs450 for house beverages and Dhs500 for sparkling. Stay for the after-party from 4pm to 7pm for more fun. It’s Dhs100 and you will get three drinks. Book here.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

McGettigan’s

Three of McGettigan’s venues (Souk Madinat, JLT and DWTC) are celebrating the spooky holiday with a Halloween Fight Fest Brunch. At Souk Madinat, there’s live music, unlimited beverages, and a three-course meal. If you like spooky games and photo ops head to JLT and if you prefer to haunt at night, head to DWTC. Get all the details regarding prices here.

McGettigan’s, Halloween Fright Fest Brunch across three venues – Souk Madinat, JLT and DWTC, Dubai. mcgettigans.com

Pacific Groove

Pacific Groove at Paramount Hotel Dubai is hosting a brunch paired with a quiz. When you are seated, each table will be handed a scroll with a quiz and answers will be found during your dining experience. The table that gets all the answers right wins the game. For your meal, there is a Halloween-inspired exclusive menu created by Paramount’s culinary cast matched with an extensive cocktail list of potions. Pick from two dates, either 8pm to 11pm on October 28 or 1pm to 4pm on October 29. It will cost you Dhs250 for the soft package, Dhs350 for the house package and Dhs450 for bubbles.

Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (04) 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Soho Garden

Guests can treat themselves to an Enchanted Garden Brunch at Soho Garden from 3pm to 6.30pm. It includes a spooky spin on the traditional menu where guests can sip on cocktails and dig into blood-drenched hot dogs, petrifying pizzas and more. The three-course menu will cost you Dhs299 for the soft package, Dhs400 for standard, Dhs500 for premium and Dhs650 for bubbles. There’s a live DJ, too.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

The Void

The ultimate Throwback Thriller Brunch at The Void includes all sorts of fun including a costume contest, an adult scavanger hunt with prizes worth Dhs1500, tunes by DJ Micky, a live singer and some scary surprises. On the menu there’s fritters, the devil’s dirty cajun burger, the silence of the vegetarian and more. It’s Dhs175 for soft beverages, Dhs299 for house (buy three and get the forth free) and for under 12s it’s Dhs75.

The Void, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 581 6870. @thevoid.dxb

Warehouse

Warehouse will go through a makeover this Halloween offering up a monstrous setting for your brunch experience. Expect a variety of music with ghostly scenery and ghoulish performers. The Halloween brunch will cost you Dhs135 for the soft package and Dhs295 for house and sparkling.

Warehouse, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

Weslodge Saloon

Located high up on the 68th floor of the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Canadian-accented restaurant and bar, Weslodge is pulling out all the spooks on Halloween. Expect appropriate décor and great music and do dressed up to blend in. Pay Dhs295 for the soft package, Dhs395 for house and Dhs445 for bubbles. Having a ghoulishly good time? Stay on for the post-brunch party from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Weslodge Saloon, Level 68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 560 1700. @weslodgedubai

Images: Supplied