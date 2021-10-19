fbpx
7 fun spots to celebrate Halloween in Dubai with the family

Aarti Saundalkar
Aarti Saundalkar
29 minutes ago

Great ways to have a ‘fang’-tastic Halloween…

For families with little ones, there are plenty of ways to spend Halloween in Dubai. Apart from dressing them up in their ghoulish best and decorating, make plans to head to one of these spots in Dubai.

Here are alternative spots to celebrate Halloween in Dubai with the family

Dubai Ice Rink

A Halloween skating session is taking place on October 29 from 10am with the ice rink decked out to provide a spooky atmosphere. Go dressed in your ghoulish best and stand a chance to win the prize for the best dressed. Winners will secure a membership at Dubai Ice Rink.

Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai. 10am onwards on Oct 29. dubaiicerink.com

KidZania Dubai

kidzania

For little ones fond of KidZania, there’s a special event called ‘Kastle of Terrorz’ where kids can enjoy fun and spooky-themed entertainment. There’s glow in the dark slime making, a spooky maze and much more. Dress the little ones up as their favourite character for a chance to win prizes. The event will run until November 6.

KidZania Dubai Mall, 2nd floor, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. dubai.kidzania.com

Dig it

Located in The Springs Souk, little ones can partake in the spooky season by engaging in fun Halloween themed arts and crafts including slime making. On October 29 and 30, there will be a scavenger hunt taking place from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Dig It Spring Camp, The Springs Souk, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 438 4479. digitdubai.com

Theatre of Digital Art

child with candy halloween

Head to ToDA for some ghostly fun this Halloween. On purchase of a digital art show ticket, little ones can enjoy time hunting for spooky and adorable Halloween eggs which are filled with a surprise. Tickets cost Dhs50 for children (Dhs75 for balcony) and Dhs100 for adults (Dhs150 for balcony). The balcony tickets include beverages and a VR room experience.

ToDA, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4277 4044. toda.ae

LEGOLAND Dubai

Halloween Legoland

Halloween at LEGOLAND Dubai kicks off from October 20 to 31 with activities for the whole family. This includes brick (get it?) or treat, cobweb dance classes and more. Visit MINILAND where you can see 15,000 LEGO models or build your own LEGO pumpkin and showcase it for everyone to see. Expect to also see beloved characters and exclusive Instagrammable surroundings for a cool family photo. The celebrations here are complimentary for guests with a valid entry ticket and annual pass holders. Get ticket details here

Dubai Parks & Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jebel Ali, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 820 3123. legoland.com

The Haunted Chambers at The Lost Chambers Aquarium

The lost chamber

The attraction turns into an ultimate beneath-the-sea haunted experience. From October 29 to 31, brave The Haunted Chambers as it transforms into a scream-worthy place with spooky decorations. There are exciting games, sea creature interactions and fun photo opportunities. The best dressed gets a cool prize. Book here.

The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis, The Palm  The Palm Jumeira, Dubai. 10.30am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 426 1040. atlantis.com

Sonara Camp

sonara camp

This desert escape serves up a host of activities and entertainment including trick or treat, zombie breakdancing, magicians and a fright-night fire show. Little ones can explore the desert by camel, decorate cupcakes, try pumpkin carving, get their face painted and watch some scary movies. The sunset experience costs Dhs580 for adults and Dhs250 for children over the age of six. Want to stay over in a tent? it’s an additional Dhs1,500.

Sonara Camp, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 223 8011. @sonara_camp

Featured image: Getty Images 
Article images: Supplied 

