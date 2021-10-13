Sponsored: Plenty of drinks, food and fun just waiting for you…

WET Deck at W Dubai – The Palm is popular for several reasons: the cool views of the shimmering Jumeirah beach and Dubai skyline, the lively mood packed with good vibes, live entertainment and poolside action.

Here are two fun reasons why you need to visit WET Deck

Palm Sugar Republic on Friday

For a price of Dhs299 per person, guests can gain exclusive access to the pool where they can top up their tan or just catch up with the gang.

The entry fee includes five beverages and a plate of bites from the WET Deck food menu. The food menu which changes on a weekly basis includes dishes such as tuna poke bowl, chicken katsu curry and tomato mozzarella panini.

Don’t want a meal? You can ask for an additional bevvy, instead.

For bookings, ring up the team on 04 245 5800 or email wetdeckdubai@whotels.com

Not Another Ladies Day on Sunday

For an afternoon chill time with the girls, consider WET Deck’s popular ladies day which runs every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

Each gal will pay just Dhs199 for unlimited beverages and a main course from the special menu. For the men in your group who want to join in, it’s Dhs350.

Live entertainment will help keep the good vibes going and of course, there are stunning views providing the perfect backdrop for a fun afternoon.

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Palm Sugar Republic every Fri from 12pm. Dhs299 per person. Not Another Ladies Day every Sun 12pm to 4pm. Dhs199 for ladies, Dhs350 for gents. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. wetdeckdubai.com

Images: W Dubai – The Palm