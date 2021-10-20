Sponsored: A fun time is guaranteed at Warehouse…

Halloween is just a few weeks away and if you blink, you’re going to miss it. There are plenty of options in Dubai as to where you can spend All Hallows’ Eve but if you’re looking for a fantastic time out, Warehouse is the place to be.

Here are 2 great reasons why you need to spend Halloween at Warehouse.

Halloween Friday Brunch

If you don’t want to miss your weekly brunch session with mates, this ghoulishly delightful brunch at Warehouse is the place to be this Halloween.

Pick from over 100 dishes along with flowing beverages which have been prepared by the talented Warehouse chefs and given a haunting twist.

Sons of Olympus will be at the venue providing the live entertainment with a DJ set by DJ Margo Sahara.

Warehouse Halloween brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, October 29. It will cost you Dhs135 for soft drinks and Dhs295 for house drinks and sparkling.

Warehouse Haunted Village

If a haunted village sounds more daringly enjoyable, head to the Warehouse Haunted Village you will find ghostly scenery, plenty of food and beverages and stunning performances.

Expect plenty of spooky food and drink stalls spread across the venue which can be purchased with a ticket. An entire ticket booklet will cost you just Dhs25.

For live entertainment, Sons of Olympus will provide the beats with DJ Meduza on the decks.

Go dressed in your ghoulish best for a chance to win prizes for the spookiest costume.

The Warehouse Haunted Village can be visited on Friday, October 29 from 5pm or on Saturday from 1pm until midnight.

If you are excited to try either of these offers this Halloween, make your reservations as soon as possible on 04 702 2455 before all spots are gone.

Warehouse, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, Airport Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 702 2455.

Images: Warehouse