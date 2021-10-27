In Pics: What’s On Nightlife Awards 2021 - The Party
This year’s winners were revealed at the What’s On Nightlife Awards party on October 26 at the gorgeous Cove Beach Dubai. Across 18 categories, the awards focus on the UAE’s best nightlife venues, party nights, promo nights so much more. To get a sneak peek of the party, check out the gallery above and to find out who walked home with a shiny award, head here.
