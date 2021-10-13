All the best things to do this weekend…

From a theatre performance to brunch, afternoon tea and much more, there are plenty of things to do in Abu Dhabi.

We’ve put together just a few things you can do this weekend below. You’re welcome.

Thursday, October 14

See a performance at Theatre by Erth

Join Alice with the family as she follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole at Abu Dhabi’s newest performance space – Theatre By Erth. All the characters will be there including the Mad Hatter, Tweedledum and Tweedledee and of course the evil Queen of Hearts. Expect a fantastical tale of riddles and rhymes and of course, adventure. Prices start from Dhs96 and you can purchase your tickets here. Busy Thursday? Don’t worry, there are shows on Friday and Saturday, too.

Theatre by Erth, Erth Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 441 5900. @theatrebyerth

Do some good and indulge in an irresistible afternoon tea

An Instagrammable pink afternoon tea takes place daily at the popular Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel this October. Located at the Mangroves Lounge, the afternoon tea costs just Dhs149 for two people. On the delicate tiers you will find pink-hued sweet and savory treats with a selection of teas and coffees. As it is breast cancer awareness month, a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation in support of breast cancer research, treatment and education.

Mangroves Lounge, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Abu Dhabi, daily 12.30pm to 6pm until Oct end. Dhs149 for two. Tel: (0)56 503 5121. anantara.com

Friday, October 15

Try the breakfast pastries at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

As you enjoy your Friday lie-in, head baker Chetan Patil from Al Meylas lobby lounge is busy whipping up delicious breakfast pastries. There’s a selection of light and airy croissants, muffins and more waiting for you starting from Dhs20 – a perfect and sweet start to the weekend. A signature highlight is the pain au chocolat which features a daring presentation with two types of Valrhona chocolate and a decorative gold leaf.

Al Meylas lobby lounge, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 333 2222. fourseasons.com

Brunch at The Foundry

If brunch is more your style, make your bookings at The Foundry’s Friday brunch. There’s classic premium cuts, creative new dishes from a selected country every month with a focus on Nepal this October. It will cost you Dhs215 for the soft package and Dhs325 for the the house package. For little ones ages six to 12, it’s Dhs110.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi. Every Fri 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Saturday, October 16

Watch a movie in the park

Umm AlEmarat Park has bought back the iconic ‘Cinema in the Park’ event for another season. Families and movie fans are invited to watch blockbusters in the Park’s outdoor cinema at the Children’s Garden. Movies on the list include Moana, The Croods 2, Frozen 2, The Incredibles, Big Hero 6, Harry Potter and more. The cinema takes place on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. The cinema is free but you will need to pay Dhs10 to enter the park. The movie schedule can be found here.

Umm AlEmarat Park, 15th Street, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 666 9559. Dhs10 for park entry, cinema free, ummalemaratpark.ae

Craving Lebanese food? Zahrat Lebnan will s atisfy the craving

One of the oldest Arabic street food in Abu Dhabi, Zahrat Lebnan serves up hot shawarmas, tabouleh, falafel, hummus, fattoush and much more. If you want a lazy day at home, order lunch off a set menu for Dhs40. The price includes one main, one salad and one soup. Order off the app (download here) and if you are a first time user, you will get 50 per cent off your first three orders on a minimum spend of Dhs60.

Zahrat Lebnan, several venues across Abu Dhabi. @Zahrat.Lebnan

Images: Supplied/Social