The lush hotspot is ready to return…

French-Vietnamese eatery Indochine is a hotspot for Dubai’s chic crowd. Nestled within DIFC, Indochine Dubai offers lunch and dinner served within its beautifully designed venue, and the soon-to-reopen outdoor terrace.

The terrace is a botanical masterpiece, with cascading greenery creating a fairytale ambience. Beneath the green canopy is a small selection of cosy tables, from which to enjoy drinks, dinner or a leisurely lunch.

The hidden oasis has been off-limits in recent weeks, but now that the weather is becoming more balmy, we can enjoy its leafy atmosphere from Saturday October 20. If you have a special event coming up, you can even book the lush area for your own private soiree.

Dishes to enjoy during your visit include Indochine favourites such as the pomelo salad, Vietnamese ravioli and shaking beef. Wash it down with signature cocktails, including the Indochine Martini or the Perfume River; a heady mix of lime leaf, elderflower, ginger, bergamot and celery. Add some sweetness with a decadent dessert, be it a honeycomb and chocolate ganache or the rich and creamy creme caramel.

Hailing from New York City, the celebrity-loved spot is always bustling, so you’d be wise to book your table in advance. It’s not uncommon to spot a fashionista or musical artist tucking into bao buns under the dim glow of a secluded booth, so it’s a great occasion to dig out your best outfit.

Indochine Dubai, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC, Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thur and Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com