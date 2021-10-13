Every. Point. Counts.

Tie Break Tens, the fast-paced, short-form tennis tournament that has seen some of the biggest names in the industry battle it out. If you’re not familiar with the concept, eight players will compete in a knock-out format with a winner-takes-all prize of Dhs500,000.

Several of the players confirmed has been announced, including French professional tennis player, Gaël Monfils. US singles ace, Taylor Fritz, and German crowd favourite, Dustin Brown will also be there, plus British number 1, Dan Evans.

The remaining four competitors will be revealed before the tournament event held at Coca-Cola Arena on Friday October 22, 2021.

Tie Break Tens (TB10) has been held at grand venues around the world in the past, including London, Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, New York City; featuring huge tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Elina Svitolina and Rafael Nadal.

Unlike conventional tennis, Tie Break Tens matches are comprised solely of tie breaks – no games, no sets, just exhilarating ten-point breakers in which every point counts. This is tennis, but not as you know it.

“We really believe that Tie Break Tens is paving the way for the future of tennis, and whether you are an avid tennis fan, a young tennis player or just seeking an entertaining evening watching sport of the highest quality, TB10s events energise fans of the sport at all levels,” commented Jimmy Poon, Tournament Director for TB10 Dubai.

Tickets are on sale now, and are assigned according to the latest government regulations. Proof of vaccination is not required in order to enter the arena. Priced start from Dhs150 for the upper bowl seating, Dhs250 for lower bowl, Dhs495 for court side seats and Dhs850 for floor seats (including three drinks).

Tie Break Tens, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, October 22, doors open 5.30pm, main event 7.30pm. tiebreaktensdubai.com

Image: Facebook