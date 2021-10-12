Sponsored: Soak in the Dubai winter season on La Cantine du Faubourg’s new and improved terrace…

When the yearning for French food hits, head to La Cantine du Fauborg, the popular French fine dining restaurant at Emirates Towers which will satisfy the craving.

If you’ve visited before, you will notice that the restaurant has undergone some changes. The restaurant closed its doors over the summer to change its aesthetics, but don’t worry – the whole new look will only elevate your dining experience with no change to the Parisian-inspired flair that you’ve come to know and love.

The revamp extended to the restaurant’s outdoor dining area and now with the humidity finally bidding adieu, guests can dine at the new and improved terrace. The lush garden terrace will take you away from the bustling city while the skyscrapers rise and peek through cosy intimate pergolas.

As for the food, you will find your old favourites but Chef Gilles Bosquet has created a number of new dishes just waiting to be tried such as salmon carpaccio, spicy beef bouchées, prawn linguini and more.

In addition to this, sushi fans need to check out the restaurant’s new sushi bar called Gohan.

As for sips, the new signature cocktails are not only delicious but add to the Instagrammable moments of your dining experience.

A number of deals run at the restaurant which keeps diners going back for more. From business lunches to the legendary 105 Brunch or even if it’s to dine a la carte, diners will be delivered delicious signature dishes to the table.

To make yourself a booking, or find out more about everything La Cantine has going on, get in touch with the team by calling 04 352 7105 or email book@lacantine.ae

La Cantine du Faubourg, 1st floor, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Images: La Cantine du Faubourg