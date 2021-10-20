Sponsored: From ladies’ nights to brunching and dining, it’s all here…

The weather is finally cooling down which means alfresco season is back and in full swing. If you’re looking for a cool outdoor space to enjoy brunch and ladies’ nights with some epic views, look no further than the chic terrace at Maiden Shanghai, which has just reopened for the winter season.

You’ll find the gourmet Chinese restaurant at Five Palm Jumeirah, which is well-known for its ladies’ night and ‘Naughty Noodles’ brunch. Spaced out over three floors, Maiden Shanghai has something for everyone with a beautiful restaurant, private dining rooms, a karaoke room and of course, the terrace.

The terrace is fabulous for alfresco drinking and dining, with almost panoramic vistas of the ocean and iconic Dubai Marina skyline. You’re guaranteed amazing views day or night, but we recommend being there to catch the sunset. Two of the dining rooms have their own terrace, perfect for a special occasion.

Ladies’ night happens on Wednesdays, with the Crazy Rich Ladies Night running from 7pm, priced at Dhs200 including selected drinks and food. The Naughty Noodles brunch happens every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, with unlimited Chinese food and free-flowing drinks priced from Dhs450. Post-brunch you can enjoy three extra drinks between 4pm and 7pm for Dhs100.

You can book the private karaoke room for 90 minutes including access to Karaoke, gourmet Chinese food platter and selected drinks for Dhs199. For groups or celebrations, there is also a private dining room with adjoining private terrace and skyline views; set menu by Chef Bing available on request.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily dinner 7pm to 1am, lunch Thursday and Saturday 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Friday 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Images: Provided