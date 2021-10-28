Sponsored: The house package is just Dhs275…

As a frightfully fond farewell to their hugely popular Saturday Summer Brunch season, Myrra restaurant is hosting a Halloween spectacular.

The chic Greek and Spanish inspired interiors of this Palm shoreline haunt will be given a gourd-geous pumpkin patch makeover, to provide a generous pour of Halloween spirit.

Taking place between midday and 4pm this Saturday, October 30 — you’ll be able to get a house package for the scarily good price of Dhs275, and the premium option is just Dhs325.

Fun-seekers can still enjoy ‘goblin’ on the same exceptional feast of modern Mediterranean cuisine, backed by beats supplied by Myrra’s denizen of the decks – the resident DJ.

Whilst the brunch ends at 4pm, the fiendish fiesta is just beginning. Stick around for comfy pews, sea views and whatever else ensues.

More to Myrra

On Mondays, the restaurant hosts a soulful live Spanish music night, from 7pm onwards enjoy the serenade of charismatic pairing Giselle and Diego. The duo serves up rousing Latin vocals over the sounds of a Spanish guitar, with an evocative setlist covering classics from artists such as the Gypsy Kings.

Strengthening the Costa holiday vibes yet further, Myrra’s special Spanish Mondays menu items are available to order from midday. Enjoy a serving of the signature house sangria, a charcuteria platter, bocadillo, octopus a la gallega and croquetas de queso, all at just Dhs330 for two people.

There’s also an opportunity to share the venue’s paella fideua (Dhs195), a taste of fresh from the bustling back streets of Barcelona.

We also recommend that you keep your eyes glued to their social channels for updates on their special Flamenco experiences — it’s certified ‘muy caliente‘.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, open daily midday to 2am. Tel: (04) 770 1433, email: reservation@myrrarestaurant.com, @myrrarestaurant

Images: Provided