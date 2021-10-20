Escape to the movies…

It’s the long weekend and while there’s plenty to do in the city, consider setting aside a few hours to head to the cinema and there are plenty of new releases out this week.

Halloween Kills

The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Illinois, to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all.

Starring: Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony Michael Hall

Genre: Horror (15+)

Endangered Species

This gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey takes his wife, their adult kids and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as the two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.

Starring: Rebecca Romijn, Philip Winchester, Isabel Bassett, Jerry O’Connell

Genre: Action (PG13)

Yakuza Princess

When a Japanese gang boss is killed, his infant daughter is sent overseas. Twenty years later, she unleashes a war against her pursuers, armed with a mysterious sword and aided by an amnesiac man with his own dark past.

Starring: Masumi, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tsuyoshi Ihara

Genre: Thriller (TBC)

Cosmic Sin

Seven rogue soldiers launch a pre-emptive strike against a newly discovered alien civilization in the hopes of ending an interstellar war before it starts.

Starring: Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Brandon Thomas Lee

Genre: (PG13)

Flag Day

Jennifer Vogel’s father, John, is larger than life. As a child, she marvels at his magnetizing energy and ability to make everything feel like a grand adventure. John teaches her so much about love and joy, but he also happens to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. Jennifer now struggles to rise above the wreckage of the past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.

Starring: Sean Penn, Sean Penn, Mitchell Nguye, Tom Anniko, Dylan Penn

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

The French Dispatch

A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in ‘The French Dispatch Magazine’.

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz

Genre: Comedy (15+)

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle schooler and Ron is his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his ‘Best Friend out of the Box’. Ron’s hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

Starring: Zach Galifianakis, Jack Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith

Genre: Animation (PG)

Images: Movie still