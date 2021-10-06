Escape to the movies…

Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch the latest movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.

Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from October 7 to 13

The Addams Family 2

Hoping to get closer as a family, Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper.

Starring: Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Oscar Isaac, Nick Kroll

Genre: Animation (PG)

The Many Saints of Newark

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark, N.J., history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters start to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, whose influence over his nephew will help shape the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss, Tony Soprano.

Starring: Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga

Genre: Crime (15+)

Every Breath You Take

Phillip finds his life in turmoil following the sudden suicide of his patient. When he invites his patient’s surviving brother into his home to meet his wife (Monaghan) and daughter, his family life and career are suddenly torn apart.

Starring: Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin, Veronica Ferres

Genre: Thriller (PG13)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

Based on Aileen Wuornos’s early life, America’s most notorious female serial killer, back in 1976 a young Aileen arrives in Florida searching for a new life that will help her escape her tragic past, marries a wealthy Yacht Club president, and has the chance to start again as part of Florida’s high society. But tormented by inner demons she surrenders to her murderous impulses and wreaks havoc in the peaceful seaside community of Deland, Florida.

Starring: Peyton List, Tobin Bell, Lydia Hearst

Genre: Thriller(15+)

