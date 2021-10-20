Capacity is now at 80 per cent…

As the UAE continues to ease restrictions imposed during the height of Covid-19, there’s good news for those looking to host private parties and weddings at home. Guidelines have been revised and capacity is now at 80 per cent for private gatherings.

The news was revealed by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday, October 19. Capacity at gatherings, weddings and funerals held at home is now capped at 80 per cent as long as there are no more than 60 guests in attendance.

#NCEMA: To advance our gradual return to a new normalcy, we are announcing an updated protocol on gatherings, weddings and funerals held at homes.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/NHauo5RP3b — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 19, 2021

In addition to the 60-guest capacity, private gatherings are permitted to have up to 10 service staff. Attendees who have had a UAE-recognised Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the event must be able to prove it via the green pass requirements on the Al Hosn app.

Attendees who have not yet had the vaccine must provide a negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to the event. The NCEMA also advised attendees at private events to keep to a social distance of 1.5 metres and not exceed more than ten people seated at a table.

