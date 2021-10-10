White outfits at the ready…

Nikki Beach Dubai’s annual white party celebration is one of the biggest parties of the year. So mark your diaries, the beach club has confirmed the white party festivities will return on Saturday October 30.

The party comes with a strict, all-white dress code and promises live music and entertainment all centred around a dedicated theme: The Escape. The venue will be kitted out with nomadic props to create a Bedouin-inspired destination.

Previous themes have included circus acts in 2017 and a futuristic theme in 2018, while the 2019 extravaganza centred around the theme of masquerade. This year, the popular party is back, and better than ever.

Tunes will be provided by DJ Alexis Nohra and Mademoiselle Sabah, the brands Global Music Ambassador, to set the vibe from noon to night. Proceeding will kick off from 12pm so you can pack your best (white!) swimsuit and get ready to soak up the sun.

Inspired by supermodel Naomi Campbell’s all-white dress code at her 2002 birthday at Nikki Beach Saint Tropez, the annual white party has become a staple party in the calendar at Nikki Beach clubs around the world.

Prices start from Dhs1,000 for four guests at the restaurant to Dhs8,000 for six guests at one of the Luxury Beds by the pool. For pricing, details and advance reservations, contact reservations.dubai@nikkibeach.com or (0)4 376 6162.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, 12pm to 9pm, Saturday October 30. Tel: (04) 376 6162. @nikkibeachdubai

Images: Provided