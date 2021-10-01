Sponsored: Gain helpful information from experts in the field for free…

Festival Plaza, the home of all things community is hosting its third educational parenting event this month on Saturday, October 9. The event is a partnership with homegrown kids social app Play:Date and Dubai based podcast Friday’s Child. The best news? It won’t cost you a single dirham.

It will take place at Sarpori restaurant where parents will be able to enjoy free welcome drinks and a cool 30 per cent discount off on their food menu.

Here’s what will take place at the event

Peta Al Akawi (below left), a podcast host will be back to lead the event offering up curated information that will educate parents and offer them access to a wide range of infant, child and parenting experts at zero cost.

She will be joined by Luz Surco (above right) who is a conscious parenting coach and family therapist. The informative workshop will be followed by a live question and answer session to help clear any inquiries parents may have. It runs from 11am to 12pm.

Head here one hour early for some fun for the little ones. Giggles and Wiggles is a fun music and movement class that focuses on nursery rhymes, storytime and action-based songs to stimulate babies and toddlers (ages five months to two years). It’s a great way for the little ones to have fun and make some new friends along the way.

Parents and caregivers can join along and enjoy the engaging environment. This activity runs from 10am to 10.45am.

Reserve your spot here as spots are limited. Alternatively, you can send an email to hello@play-date.ae

For additional parenting tips, download the Play:Date app, available on iOS and Android.

Sarpori Restaurant, Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, part of the Al-Futtaim Group, 10am to 12pm on Oct 9. Free to attend but registrations are required, follow @dubaifestivalplaza, @playdateworld and @xfridayschildx